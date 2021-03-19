New Music Video Champions March 20 International Day of Happiness
Florida Singer Songwriter John McDonald Urges Viewers to ‘Just Chime In’ and Affirm International Day of Happiness on March 20 in a Tropical Rock Music Video
The message in this song is simple; no matter who you are, we all have a common humanity.”MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Singer Songwriter John McDonald sings ‘every ray of the rainbow is part of the gathering light’ in a new music video featuring a song from his upcoming CD release. However, he is quick to point out “the real stars of the video are the everyday people, young and old, black and white, Hispanic and Asian, gay and straight, who are captured belting out in song.”
— Singer Songwriter John McDonald
International Day of Happiness, established by the United Nations in 2012, falls on Saturday, March 20 in 2021. The UN Resolution acknowledges “the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal…of all peoples.”
“It feels like a good time to emphasize the universal importance of happiness for everyone and the message in this song is simple; no matter who you are, we all have a common humanity despite our political, racial, ethnic and cultural differences.”
McDonald and long time partners from his band the Mango Men, drummer Kevin Kornicki and guitarist Dale Cinski, also show up in the video as they perform on the shore of Satellite Beach in Brevard County Florida with a yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Lucky.
The video was produced by Dan Jones of Cocoa Beach Productions who includes children, Millennials, Baby Boomers and Seniors. Jones explains, “The clips are deliberately multi-racial and multi-generational, in order to convey the all inclusive message of John’s lyric.”
McDonald and his collaborator, Nashville Music Row veteran Rick Beresford, wrote ‘Just Chime In’ around the time the Covid-19 Pandemic was beginning to affect the United Staes. Although they wanted to convey the broader idea “no matter who you are, we’re all in this together collectively,” McDonald states,
“I had no inkling that we were about to face a global pandemic!”
‘Just Chime In’ was mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated studio engineer Eric Torres. The song is a track from McDonald’s upcoming CD titled Islandolgy, scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his CD Release Concert at Crowne Plaza Oceanfront Melbourne, Florida.
