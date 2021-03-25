CloudGavel Streamlines Warrant Processing Improving Public Safety Throughout the United States

Responsible for processing millions of transactions for arrest and search warrants, and affidavits. Officers in the field can receive warrant approval within minutes instead of hours. Cloud Gavel's audit trails ensure proper procedures have been followed during application. and approval Utilized in Law enforcement Offices, Investigative Bureaus, District Attorney Office and Courthouses.

Developed by Louisiana-based FusionStak, LLC, CloudGavel is the nation’s leading provider in eWarrants and has earned several awards for its innovation.

CloudGavel is one example of how we can help streamline the workflow in a secure environment. We strive to help our clients be more efficient in what they do and to recoup the costs of inefficiency.” — Pratyush Kumar, CEO and founder of CloudGavel and Fusionstak LLC,