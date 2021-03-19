New Korean Bundle on SimulTV
New streaming bundle package aim to reach first language viewersWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimulTV is the leader in global media streaming platforms with over 100 plus channels. Seven SimulTV South Korean broadcasting channels will be newly launched as a bundle called the Korean Package.
“As part of our ever-growing global community, SimulTV is proud to provide first language channels to the world,” stated Steven Turner, President and CEO of SimulTV. “SimulTV is honored to offer our language-specific packages to the Korean Diaspora around the world. A large number of classic and blockbuster Korean movies will be added as well.”
SimulTV has one of the largest selections of Korean media content. The channels in SimulTV's new Korean package include world-class news channel Arirang TV. Other channels available in the bundle are:
- Gugak Broadcasting: Korean traditional culture and music
- STN Sports: Korean Sports
- FTV: Korean Sports
- Korean Childcare Broadcasting: The only channel focused on Korean childhood development and stages in life
- Baduk TV: The game of Go, tournaments and related content
- STB Win-Win Broadcasting: Korean culture, history, and religion
A large number of classic and blockbuster Korean movies will be added as well. No additional purchases are required to access this package.
Look for more first language bundles from a number of different cultures very soon from SimulTV.
SimulTV is speeding up the global media era with the convenience of watching global broadcasts through mobile phones, tablets, and set-top boxes anywhere in the world by subscribing online. In particular, the small and light set-top box has an amazing function to turn a regular TV into a smart TV.
Watch on our set-top box or any device from our online streaming platform on www.simultv.com. Easy signup - join today.
SimulTV apps are available on Google Play, Apple App Store, and Roku.
ABOUT SIMULTV: SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide. Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels MilitaryHomeLife, Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, Pryme Focus, and over a hundred more channels.
SimulTV Set-Top Box (not required for subscription) is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television.
