Laugh Live Tonight Atlanta Presents

Live Film Taping Event

If women ruled the world there would be no wars, just a bunch of countries not talking to one another.”
— Chris Rock
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clyde Vision Films will be filming with a LIVE audience for a virtual and a limited in-person comedy show at Monticello Atlanta on Thursday, 3/25/21

Doors open at 7PM and the show starts at 8PM.

ClydeVisionFilms.com is founded by husband and wife production team, Jeral and Elizabeth Clyde II.

This event is hosted by Mr. Durte and Nicole Blue. Online streaming tickets are $10. Advanced couple tickets are $20 and individual tickets are $15. Tickets are $25 at the door. Tickets are available here.

Media passes are available to media professionals and the producers will be available for press Q&A one hour before and after the show.

Email info@clydevisionfilms.com by March 24, 2021 to confirm media access.

There will be a media check-in the day of the event and this will be filmed with a live audience.

Special seating will be provided for those with media passes as well. Come out to laugh, cover a fun event, and interview Atlanta’s newest power couple: Jeral and Elizabeth Clyde II

Monticello Atlanta: 2000 Powers Ferry Rd, 2nd Floor, Marietta, GA 30067

Keana Martin-Sanders
Kisses From the Mrs. PR
+1 678-379-3195
Info@clydevisionfilms.com

