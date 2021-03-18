DUE SOON! Future Ready District Technology Profile for Public Districts and Non-Public systems

There are only 2 weeks remaining for all public and non-public districts to submit the annual Future Ready District Technology Profile. Submissions must be completed in the NDE portal by March 31, 2021. This is a requirement for all public districts each year and this year for all non-public districts who wish to participate in state CARES I or II and GEERS funded programs and reimbursements. If you have any questions regarding the District Technology Profile you can visit the NDE website here: https://www.education.ne.gov/educational-technology/technology-plan/.