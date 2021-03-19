The Courtney’s Corner Brand Marks 100th “Lunch On Me” Giveaway During An Initiative to Celebrate Women's Progress

Courtney’s Corner LLC commits to providing weekly free lunches to women in expansion of its “Lunch On Me” weekly initiative.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly demonstrated the strength of women and single mothers around the world who are leading the response as doctors, nurses, scientists, engineers, farmers, public servants, volunteers and in many other essential roles. Unfortunately, the financial strain due to massive layoffs and company shutdowns that have resulted from the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women.

In response, Courtney’s Corner LLC is continuing to help communities and celebrate the women who have helped to create and sustain them through its expansion of “Lunch On Me” adding an extension to celebrate women; “Our Queens Matter” through his partnership with coach Catherine J- Emmanuel. Four incredible women have been pre-selected to be given a free lunch and pampering through the CEO himself, Courtney Starks.

"Due to an overwhelming response on our last “Lunch On Me”, we are excited to bring it back this March but with a twist. March is Women’s History Month and we are honored to present Lunch On Me: Our Queens Matter."

To learn more about Courtney’s Corner LLC and their initiatives, visit https://courtneyscornerllc.com/



About Courtney Starks

Highly motivated, resilient, and passionate, Courtney Starks is a pinnacle representation of what it means to persevere, even when things get tough. He is a leading music minister, youth minister, social media influencer and the founder of Courtney’s Corner LLC, a brand missioning to inform, inspire and engage its audience through a variety of topics that are affecting millennials today.

Courtney has been put through the ultimate tests in life, starting at an extremely young age. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, by his loving grandmother after his mother passed away at age 30. Then in 2008, Courtney was told that the end of his life was inevitably coming due to a significant decline in his health due to kidney failure. When all hope seemed lost, Courtney fought and pulled through, finally receiving his life-saving kidney transplant in 2017.

Today, Courtney runs the Courtney’s Corner LLC brand which focuses on impacting lives & sharing the stories of the voices that are unheard. Courtney faced battles that no human should have to, and has proven to be an iconic role model that instills positivity, hope and strength in others so they can prosper through anything they face.