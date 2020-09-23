Giovanna Alexsandra Announces Mobile Tanning Service & Launch of Self-Tanning Products

Entrepreneur/ Beauty influencer and cancer advocate announces new mobile services for her Los Angeles based tanning salon SunlessGlow2Go

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, Beauty Influencer and Cancer Advocate, Giovanna Alexsandra, announces her new mobile spray tanning SunlessGlow2Go services in the Los Angeles area and the launch of her new quick-dry, self-tanning tanning mousse and mitt - Rich Tanning Mousse.

SunlessGlow2Go is a storefront/mobile spray tanning service located in Los Angeles, CA that offers custom airbrushed tans. Giovanna and her team at SunlessGlow2Go provide customized spray tans to best match skin type ensuring each client gets a healthy, bronzed glow without any of the damaging effects from the sun. Unlike many other tanning salons, SunlessGlow2Go comes to you.

“Beyond business and products, skin care is very important to me,” says Giovanna. "I'm committed towards educating others about the dangers of tanning in the sun and helping them avoid skin cancer while still being able to tan in the safest way possible."



SunlessGlow2Go’s range of products include:

• Giovanna Alexsandra Lashes

• Bronzing Shimmer Brush GLOW by Gio, available in gold and bronze

• SunlessGlow2Go Spray Options (Light, Medium & Dark)

• At home self-applying ‘Dark Tanning Mousse” called Rich Tanning Mousse

According to Giovanna, the product line delivers a quality, safe and consistent tanning experience through an easy-to-use self-tanning mitt. Intended to be a health-conscious tanning business, SunlessGlow2Go products and solutions are all Fragrance-Free, Paraben-Free and ECO Cert Organic DHA Animal Friendly.

The Los Angeles based entrepreneur has been spray tanning since 2010 in Los Angeles, with clients that include professional athletes, actors, musicians, models, as well as first-time users who simply wanted a healthy, sun-kissed tan without the risks or hassle of sun-bathing. The main benefit of a mobile spray tanning service is that clients can receive the same professional spray tanning services they expect from salons, but in the comfort and convenience of their own home.

A supporter of the The Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, Giovanna dedicates much of her spare time towards helping others become more health conscious about tanning and the dangers it can cause to their skin.

“Living in California, you would think everyone walks around with a golden, sun-kissed tan all year round, but that is far from the truth. Tanning from the sun can greatly increase your risks of skin cancer, aging and cause irreversible damage to your skin such as sun spots,” Giovanna mentions.

Rich Tanning Mousse is the latest addition to her collection of SunlessGlow2Go products: Self-tanners to achieve that summer glow in a safe manner. https://richtanningmousse.com

SunlessGlow2Go products and mobile services are currently available for purchase online. For more information about Giovanna Alexsandra and to book a customized mobile tan, please visit SunlessGlow2Go.com



About GIOVANNA ALEXSANDRA

Giovanna Alexsandra is the owner of the popular mobile spray-tanning company Sunlessglow2go! She is also a print/fitness model and influencer. Her company Sunlessglow2go is a store front/mobile spray-tanning company in Los Angeles, CA. All about health and tanning education, Giovanna created a bronzing shimmer brush that clients can apply after being spray tanned for a prolonged healthy, bronzed glow. Giovanna also has a passion to spread awareness about skincare education and the fight against skin cancer, a disease that hits close to home for Giovanna as her mother overcame it. She felt the need to do something to get the message out there to her clientele through her products which is a top reason she uses all organic ingredients. She is a skin care advocate and is helping to educate others to avoid skin cancer, while being able to tan in the safest way possible.