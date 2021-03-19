Missing CCCL inmate arrested

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-39)

March 17, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Lincoln police arrested an inmate who left his work assignment and failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). Tony Smith #89262 was taken into custody at 33rd and O Street on the afternoon of March 16, 2021. He went missing that morning. Following his arrest, he was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Smith’s sentence started March 18, 2019. He was sentenced seven to 12 years for driving under the influence (5th offense), out of Lancaster County. He has a tentative release date of July 13, 2024 and a parole eligibility date of December 22, 2021. Smith has a parole hearing scheduled for December 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

