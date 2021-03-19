Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,584 in the last 365 days.

Missing CCCL inmate arrested

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-39)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

March 17, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Lincoln police arrested an inmate who left his work assignment and failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). Tony Smith #89262 was taken into custody at 33rd and O Street on the afternoon of March 16, 2021. He went missing that morning. Following his arrest, he was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Smith’s sentence started March 18, 2019. He was sentenced seven to 12 years for driving under the influence (5th offense), out of Lancaster County. He has a tentative release date of July 13, 2024 and a parole eligibility date of December 22, 2021. Smith has a parole hearing scheduled for December 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Missing CCCL inmate arrested

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.