PennDOT Introduces “Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign” Bringing Drowsy Driving Awareness

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has introduced the “Donut Drive Drowsy” campaign to bring awareness to the underestimated dangers of drowsy driving. The department has partnered with the Bellevue Police Department and Lincoln Bakery in Bellevue to help spread the word.

“A topic often overlooked is drowsy driving,” said Sergeant Matt Lucas of the Bellevue Police Department. “It is absolutely vital for motorists to be awake and alert before attempting to drive.”

Daylight Saving Time has just passed. While there may be more daylight hours approaching, with this comes the fact that it will be darker in the morning, which is a contributor to drowsy driving during the morning commutes.

Early morning or late-night commutes partnered with lack of sleep often play a significant role in drowsy driving crashes. The people most impacted by this include those reporting to work early, teen drivers heading to school and commercial vehicle drivers, who regularly are behind the wheel for extended amounts of time.

Motorists are urged to recognize the warning signs of a drowsy driver in an effort to prevent a crash. These signs include:

Having trouble keeping your eyes open and focused.

The inability to keep your head up.

Daydreaming or having wandering, disconnected thoughts.

Drifting from your lane or off the road, or tailgating.

Yawning frequently or rubbing your eyes repeatedly.

Missing signs or driving past your intended turn or exit.

Feeling irritable or restless.

Being unable to remember how far you have traveled or landmarks you have passed.

PennDOT and the Bellevue Police Department partnered with Lincoln Bakery to bring awareness by introducing a campaign called “Donut Drive Drowsy”. The campaign uses a donut mascot to remind motorists there are things you can do to help stay awake behind the wheel, having a light breakfast being one of them.

Lincoln Bakery is encouraging motorists to stay alert while behind the wheel by offering customers a three-day promotion for a discounted coffee with the purchase of a dozen donuts.

To avoid drowsy driving, PennDOT recommends the following tips:

Get plenty of sleep – between 7 to 9 hours.

Avoid heavy foods; however, a light snack or caffeinated beverage may help.

Avoid alcohol and medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.

For long trips, schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles.

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving.

Pull into a rest stop or any other safe and legal place to take a quick nap if needed – even 20 to 30 minutes of sleep can help.

According to PennDOT data, over the last ten years there have been an average of approximately 2,500 drowsy driver-related crashes each year in Pennsylvania. From 2015 to 2019, nearly 100 people lost their lives as a result of drowsy driving.

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #