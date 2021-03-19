City of Coatesville to Restrict U.S. 30, Route 82 for Line Striping in Chester County

03/18/2021

King of Prussia, PA – The City of Coatesville is planning a weekday lane closure on U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Route 82 (1st Avenue) in Chester County, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, April 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) between Church Street and 2nd Avenue; and

Route 82 (1st Avenue) between Chestnut Street and Harmony Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The City of Coatesville will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

