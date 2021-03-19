Route 28 Traffic Stoppages Sunday Morning in O’Hara Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic stoppages on Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County will occur Sunday, March 21 weather permitting.

Traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur in both directions of Route 28 between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday between the Route 910 Harmar (Exit 11) off-ramp and the Gamma Drive on-ramp as crews from Duquesne Light and Sargent Electric Company conduct overhead wire removal and new installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Adam Davis at 412-508-6146 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

