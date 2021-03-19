Route 208 Drainage Improvements Begin Monday in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage improvement work on Route 208 in Wilmington Township and Volant Borough, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, March 22 weather permitting.

Drainage improvements including cross pipe installation on Route 208 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning on Harmony Road between Mercer Street in Volant Borough to Lusk Road/Beagle Club Road in Wilmington Township. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to traffic around-the-clock through Monday, April 19. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

East of the closure

From Route 208, turn right onto Route 168

Turn right onto Route 956

Turn right onto Mercer Road (Route 1005)

Follow Mercer Road to Route 208

End detour

West of the closure

Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct the improvement work. The project also includes excavation work, joint sealing, paving, and line painting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

