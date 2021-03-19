I-376 Parkway West Lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson, North Fayette, and Moon townships, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday, March 22-26 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on I-376 in each direction will occur between the Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A) and Moon Town/Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) interchanges from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews will apply a protective coating on median barriers.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

