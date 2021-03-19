Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, March 19, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, March 19, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 19, 2021 – Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*C/HB 285     CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS     (MARTÍNEZ)

C/HB 278     MANUFACTURING SERVICES GROSS RECEIPTS     (HARPER)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. 

