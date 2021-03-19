Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, March 19, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, March 19, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Fri day, March 1 9 , 2021 – Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*C/HB 285 CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (MARTÍNEZ)

C/HB 278 MANUFACTURING SERVICES GROSS RECEIPTS (HARPER)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov.

