Expanding Community-Based Vaccination Sites

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 16 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online over the next week at churches, public housing developments and community centers. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,500 people throughout the week. Since January 15, more than 145 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 55,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and community centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.

"No state is doing a better job at safe, effective, equitable vaccine distribution than New York, and we are working tirelessly every single day to get shots into arms quickly and become the first COVID-free state in the country," Governor Cuomo said. "We are ramping up our vaccine distribution system to match increases in supply, but a distribution system can't just grow - it has to grow equitably. That's why from the outset we've prioritized the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine through special efforts like pop-up sites that are beingestablished in the communities that were hit hardest by COVID to help ensure underserved New Yorkers are not left behind in the distribution process."

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments. The 16 sites being established over the next week are located at the addresses below:

NEW YORK CITY

Mount Neboh Baptist Church 1883 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard New York, NY 10026 Open: Thursday March 18th-Friday March 19th, 9AM-5PM

St. Philips Baptist Church 77 Bennett Street Staten Island, NY 10302 Open: Tuesday, March 23, 10AM - 6PM

Aliento de Vida Church 103-12 Roosevelt Avenue Corona, NY 11368 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM - 5PM

Walker Memorial Baptist Church 120 East 169th Street Bronx, NY 10452 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM - 5PM

Mt. Ararat Baptist Church 425 Howard Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11233 Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM - 5PM

NYCHA Laguardia 200 Madison Street Manhattan, NY 10002 Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM - 5PM

NYCHA Meltzer 189 Allen Street Manhattan, NY 10002 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM - 5PM

NYCHA Bethune 1970 Amsterdam Avenue Manhattan, NY 10032 Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM - 5PM

LONG ISLAND

Congregational Church of Patchogue 95 E Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772 Open: Friday, March 19, 2PM - 6PM

Lakeview Public Library 1120 Woodfield Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM - 5PM

HUDSON VALLEY

Haverstraw Community Center 50 W. Broad Street, Haverstraw, NY Open: Thursday, March 18, 9 AM - 4 PM **appointments at this site are all filled

St. Thomas Episcopal Church 168 W Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM - 5PM **appointments at this site are all filled

CAPITAL REGION

Saratoga County Public Health 6012 County Farm Road Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM - 1PM **appointments at this site are all filled

FINGER LAKES

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church 70 Clark Street Geneva, NY 14456 Open: Saturday, March 20, 11AM - 2PM

WESTERN NEW YORK

Northwest Buffalo Community Center 155 Lawn Avenue Buffalo, NY 14207 Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM - 4PM

River Walk Plaza 121 Bolivar Road Wellsville, NY 14895 Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM - 7PM

This continued development of community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo's mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and HealthfirstPresident & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.