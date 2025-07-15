Taking Action on Tariffs: Governor Hochul Directs New York State Agencies to Report on Cost Increases and Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by Trump’s Tariffs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced actions to assess cost increases and supply chain disruptions caused by the Trump Administration’s destructive tariff policies. At the Governor’s direction, Director of State Operations Kathryn Garcia sent a memo to State agencies, requiring them to compile key data and information regarding tariff impacts. By September 30, State agencies will provide data on the specific impacts of Trump’s tariffs on New York consumers, small businesses, farmers, construction, tourism and other sectors of the state’s economy. New York State Empire State Development (ESD) and the Office of General Services (OGS) will then use the data provided by each agency to develop a statewide tariff economic impact report by October 31. Additionally, Governor Hochul launched a tariff resource guide to help New Yorkers navigate the chaos caused by Trump’s tariffs and provide resources on programs available to mitigate the impacts of tariffs.

“Trump’s tariffs are already inflicting pain and uncertainty on New York families and businesses — and that same economic chaos is being felt by millions more nationwide,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why we’re taking action to closely monitor and report on the impacts of these disastrous tariffs — and it’s why I’ll never stop fighting to put more money back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers.”

Over the past six months, the Trump Administration has announced and imposed significant tariffs on imports of goods to the United States. These tariffs, including major trading partners, have been announced, implemented, paused and resumed haphazardly, creating uncertainty for families and business owners across the state.

The tariffs have increased prices for household goods, automobiles and housing, with the costs passed on to consumers. Such tariffs have also led to supply chain disruptions with increased costs for manufacturing industries, raising the price of supplies for small and large businesses across the state.

The Trump Administration’s tariff policy has increased costs for New York’s agriculture sector, including for our more than 30,000 family farms, while simultaneously reducing access to international markets for New York-grown and manufactured food products. Trump’s tariff policies have also caused a negative impact on U.S. to Canada trade and tourism, including a 25 percent decline in vehicular border crossings between Canada and New York State in May 2025, compared to the prior year.

To take action, the State will collect and report on key economic and social indicators to New York caused by Trump’s tariff policies. State agencies are encouraged to assess and submit information regarding tariff impacts on an ongoing basis. Additionally, Governor Hochul announced a tariff resource guide to keep New Yorkers up-to-date on programs available for small businesses that have been impacted by the tariffs.