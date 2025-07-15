Governor Hochul Calls on President Trump, Congressional Leaders to Enhance Security and Protect Critical Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a letter to President Trump and Congressional leaders regarding the threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, and highlighting the critical need for a federal comprehensive strategy on drone detection capabilities. Late last year in the New York City area and the Hudson Valley, a number of drone sightings underscored the inadequacy of the federal government's posture and the constrained ability of state authorities to detect and mitigate these threats.

In the letter, Governor Hochul also urges federal leaders to grant states the ability to maintain and expand the authority to improve detection and mitigation of drone threats in coordination with federal agencies.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear President Trump:

I am writing to you with respect to the critical need for federal action regarding the threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS), commonly known as drones. As you are aware, late last year, the New York City area and the Hudson Valley experienced concerning UAS sightings that underscored the inadequacy of the federal government's posture and the constrained ability of state authorities to detect and mitigate these threats.

In early June, the Ukrainian military launched a successful surprise attack against Russian strategic air forces using drones. This serves as a stark reminder of the evolving and significant danger these systems present. An attack against strategic military and critical infrastructure in New York poses an urgent danger to the United States. I urge the Administration to proactively improve the UAS detection and mitigation posture in New York and for Congress to extend existing authorities and expand states' abilities to detect and mitigate these threats themselves.

The reality is that the federal government is unprepared and poorly postured to detect and mitigate UAS threats and states are hamstrung by a lack of legislative authority and action by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The time for decisive action is now.

I am asking your immediate attention on two fronts:

1. Coordinated Federal Action on Drone Threats. We need a comprehensive federal strategy that not only dramatically improves drone detection capabilities nationally but also provides robust, multi-layered mitigation measures. These detection and mitigation measures must first protect critical infrastructure like population centers, utilities, and military assets, but also be able to be swiftly deployed to areas of concern when necessary. In the summer of 2026-12 short months away - the New York area will be the epicenter for multiple high-profile events, including the World Cup, the flotilla of Tall Ships, International Naval Review, the largest ever Macy's fireworks show, and America's 250th birthday celebration, which will present prime targets.

2. Increased Authority for States to Detect and Mitigate Drones. New York State must maintain the authority to take proactive steps to detect and mitigate drones. The previous Congress extended important counter-drone authorities granted to the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation, but only to September 2025. The sunset of this authority puts the U.S. at risk and this authority must be extended. Additionally, expanded authorities and capabilities must be granted to states, such as through the measures proposed by the Safeguarding the Homeland from the Threats Posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act. Granting states the authority they need to improve detection and mitigation of UAS threats, in coordination with federal agencies, is no longer a matter of preference. It is a matter of urgent concern.

The security of our state and the nation demands a coordinated and robust response to the challenge posed by drones. I urge you to prioritize this issue and take swift action before it is too late.

We stand ready to collaborate with the federal government and Congress to address this critical threat.

Sincerely,

Kathy Hochul

Governor

CC:

The Honorable Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security

The Honorable Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation

The Honorable Chris Rocheleau, Acting Administrator of the FAA