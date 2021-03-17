Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,538 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox signs 172 bills

HB 14 Water Conservancy District Amendments. Handy, S. HB 16 Veterans and Military Affairs Commission Amendments. Ray, P. HB 20  Driving Under the Influence Sentencing Amendments. Eliason, S. HB 23  Voter Referendum Amendments. Nelson, M. HB 24 State Engineer Electronic Communications. Ferry, J. HB 25 Mental Health Protections for First Responders. Kwan, K. HB 26  24-7 Sobriety Program Expansion. Pitcher, S. HB 27  Public Information Website Modifications. Pierucci, C. HB 33  Community Correctional Center Amendments. Musselman, C. HB 38 School Technology Amendments. Seegmiller, T. HB 45  Radon Study. Stratton, K. HB 47  DUI Revisions. Eliason, S. HB 51 National Guard Amendments. Peterson, V. HB 52 Point of the Mountain Development Commission Act Modifications. Snow, V. HB 55 Marriage Commission Amendments. Ballard, M. HB 56 Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Act Amendments. Winder, M. HB 57  Armed Forces Amendments. Burton, J. HB 58  Riot Amendments. Wilcox, R. HB 59  Intimate Image Distribution Prohibition Revisions. Stoddard, A. HB 62  Post Certification Amendments. Stoddard, A. HB 65  Wildland Fire Amendments. Snider, C. HB 68  Rental Expenses Disclosure Requirements. Judkins, M. HB 69  Traffic Code Amendments. Musselman, C. HB 70 Ballot Tracking Amendments. Johnson, Dan. HB 75 Municipal Alternative Voting Methods Pilot Project Amendments. Stenquist, J. HB 82  Single-family Housing Modifications. Ward, R. HB 84 Use of Force Reporting Requirements. Romero, A. HB 85 Controlled Substance Database Access Amendments. Hall, C. HB 93  Youth Suicide Prevention Programs Amendments. King, B. HB 96  Emergency Management Amendments. Harrison, S. HB 101 Prohibited Persons Amendments. Stoddard, A. HB 102  Contraception for Inmates. Dailey-Provost, J. HB 109 Wildlife Amendments. Lyman, P. HB 111 Off-highway Vehicle Amendments. Albrecht, C. HB 113  Shared Medical Costs. Brammer, B. HB 115  Municipal Boundary Modifications. Waldrip, S. HB 116 Student Attendance Amendments. Robertson. A. HB 124  Civics Education Amendments. Johnson, D. HB 126  Licensing Amendments. Brammer, B. HB 131 State Facility Energy Efficiency Amendments. Handy, S. HB 135 Congregate Care Program Amendments. Judkins, M HB 137  Intrastate Commercial Vehicle Amendments. Christofferson, K. HB 142 Cyclist Traffic Amendments. Moss, C. HB 143 Driver License Suspension Amendments. Maloy, C. HB 151  State Infrastructure Bank Amendments. Brammer, B. HB 155  Civil Commitment Amendments. Abbott, N. HB 156 National Guard Pay and Benefits Amendments. Burton, J. HB 158 Juvenile Interrogation Amendments. Judkins, M HB 159 Higher Education Speech. Teuscher, J. HB 163 Agricultural Advisory Board Amendments. Snider, C. HB 178  Pharmacy Practice Modifications. Thurston, N. HB 179  Private Cause of Action for Undisclosed Referral Fees. Abbot, N. HB 181 Personalized Competency-based Learning. Johnson, D. HB 182  Educator Hearings Amendments. Hall, C HB 185 Laboratory Equipment Amendments. Lund, S. HB 186 Criminal Nonsupport Amendments. Stratton, K HB 188 State Stone Designation. Watkins, C. HB 192 Fertility Treatment Amendments. Ward, R. HB 193  Intimate Image Distribution Prohibition. Kwan, K. HB 195  Vehicle, Boat, and Trailer Registration Amendments. Robertson, A. HB 196 Ballot Amendments. Nelson, M. HB 200 Firearm Safe Harbor Amendments. Maloy, A. HB 202 Health Care Consumer Protection Act. Thurston, N. HB 208 Water Quality Act Amendments. Ray, P. HB 211  Initiatives and Referenda Amendments. Thurston, N. HB 216  Firearms Amendments. Lisonbee, K. HB 219  Inmate Phone Provider Amendments. Acton, C. HB 221 Property Tax Records. Ferry, J. HB 222 School Land Trust Program Amendments. Moss, J. HB 225  Administrative Garnishment Order Amendments. Miles, K. HB 226  Long-term Care Patient and Consumer Rights Protection. Ballard, M. HB 227  Self Defense Amendments. Lisonbee, K. HB 228  Jail Photo Distribution Prohibition. Stratton, K. HB 236 Waste Tire Recycling Amendments. Handy, S. HB 237  Lethal Force Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J. HB 238 Marriage Amendments. Hall, C. HB 239  Online Impersonation Prohibition. Lisonbee, K. HB 241 Utah Seeds Amendments. Lund, S. HB 242 Ticket Reseller Amendments. Snow, L. HB 243  Privacy Protection Amendments. Gibson, F. HB 248 Mental Health Support Program for First Responders. Kwan, K. HB 249  Public Access to Court Records. Handy, S. HB 252  State Pay Plan Amendments. Wilcox, R. HB 255  Protective Order Revisions. Snow, V. HB 256 County Land Use and Development Amendments. Teuscher, J. HB 257  Utah State Park Amendments. Eliason, S. HB0259 Lead Exposure Education and Testing Amendments. Barlow, S. HB 261 Geographic Reference Center Amendments. Brooks, W. HB 262 Children’s Health Insurance Amendments. Welton, D. HB 264 Law Enforcement Weapons Use Amendments. Romero, A. HB 265 Pharmacy Software Amendments. Lesser, R HB 267 Voluntary Lethal Means Restrictions Amendments. Eliason, S. HB 276 Notary Public Amendments. Nelson, M. HB 277 Child Care Eligibility Amendments. Matthews, A. HB 278 Name Change Process for Dixie State University. Miles, K. HB 282 Right of Survivorship Amendments. Miles, K. HB 288 Education and Mental Health Coordinating Council. Peterson, V. HB 289  Victim Services Amendments. Lisonbee, K. HB 290 Probation and Parole Amendments. Stratton, K. HB 291 Residential Picketing Prohibition. Wilcox, R. HB 292 Children’s Health Insurance Plan Amendments. Dunnigan, J. HB 293 Open Meeting Minutes Amendments. Petersen, M. HB 295  Wildlife Modifications. Snider, C. HB 296  Soil Health Amendments. Ferry, J. HB 297 Colorado River Amendments. Wilson, B. HB 301 Domestic Violence Training Amendments. Pierucci, C HB 305 Quality Growth Act. Ferry, J. HB 308 Covid-19 Vaccine Amendments. Spendlove, R. HB 312 State Residency Amendments. Teuscher, J. HB 313  Heritage and Arts Amendments. Winder, M.  HB 314  Motorboat Agreements Act. Gibson, F.  HB 316 Common Law Marriage Amendments. Teuscher, J.  HB 318 Higher Education Amendments. Ballard, M.  HB 319 Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act Amendments. Ward, R.  SB 10 Place Name Amendments. Iwamoto, J.  SB 12 Reauthorization of Administrative Rules. Anderegg, J.  SB 14 Driver License and State Identification Card Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 15  Workforce Solutions for Air Quality Amendments. McCay, D. SB 16  Utah Retirement Systems Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 17 Criminal Code Evaluation Task Force Extension. Mayne, K. SB 19  Expanded Infertility Treatment Coverage Pilot Program Amendments. Escamilla, L.  SB 30 Utah Commission on Aging Amendments. Iwamoto, J.  SB 31 Condominium and Community Association Regulation Amendments. Bramble, C.  SB 32 Employee Status Amendments. Bramble, C.  SB 33  Uniform Building Code Commission Amendments. Bramble,C.  SB 34  Governmental Use of Facial Recognition Technology. Thatcher, D.  SB 38 K-9 Policy Requirements. Thatcher, D.  SB 40  Storage Tanks Amendments. Hinkins, D.  SB 45 Higher Education Classes for Veterans. Weiler, T.  SB 47 Mental Health Crisis Intervention Council. Thatcher, D.  SB 48  State Flag Amendments. McCay, D.  SB 50 Juvenile Offender Penalty Amendments. Thatcher, D.  SB 51  Group Gang Enhancement Amendments. Thatcher, D.  SB 53 Behavioral Emergency Services Amendments. Thatcher, D. SB 57 Executive Residence Commission Amendments. Wilson, C.  SB 58 Metro Township Amendments. Mayne, K.  SB 60 Accident Reports Amendments. Bramble, C.  SB 63 Caregiver Compensation Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 64 Domestic Violence Amendments. Iwamoto, J.  SB 65  Community Reinvestment Agency Amendments. Harper, W. SB 68 Law Enforcement Weapons Amendments. Buxton, D.  SB 69 Accident Report Amendments. Weiler, T.  SB 72 Open and Public Meetings Amendments. Fillmore, L. SB 75  Community Association Fund Amendments. Fillmore, L.  SB 77  Kiwanis Special Group License Plate. McKell, M.  SB 78  Motor Vehicle Repair Amendments. Bramble, C.  SB 79  Insurance Policy Notification Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 82 Road Usage Charge Program Special Revenue Fund. Harper, W.  SB 83  POLST Order Amendments, Iwamoto, J.  SB 84  Indigent Defense Transcripts Amendments. Weiler, T.  SB 85  Disinheritance Following Crimes Against Vulnerable Adults. Weiler, T.  SB 86  Amendments to the Price Controls During Emergencies Act. Fillmore, L.  SB 87  Professional Licensing Amendments. Bramble, C.  SB 90  Parental Defense Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 96 Legislative Water Development Commission Amendments. Iwamoto, J.  SB 98 Asset Forfeiture Amendments. Weiler, T.  SB 99  Child Welfare Amendments, Harper, W.  SB 101 Motor Vehicle Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 102  Peace Officer Training Qualifications Amendment, Mayne, K. SB 103 Dental Hygienist Amendments. Weiler T.  SB 105 Indigent Defense Commission Amendments. Weiler, T. SB 108 Penalty Enhancement Amendments, Weiler T.  SB 109  Emergency Services Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 110  Tax Commission Appeal Amendments. Fillmore, L.  SB 113  Transportation Amendments. Harper, W.  SB 114 Animal Chiropractic Amendments. Sandall, S.  SB 117 Human Smuggling Amendments. Escamilla, L. SB 125  Open and Public Meetings Act Amendments. Buxton, D.  SB 126 Sentencing Commission Requirements. Thatcher, D.  SB 130  Regulation of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Sandall, S.  SB 135 Motor Vehicle Insurance Amendment. Mckell, M.  SB 139 Utah State Correctional Facility Operational Amendment. Owens, D. 

You just read:

Gov. Cox signs 172 bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.