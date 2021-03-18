Gov. Cox signs 130 bills

|
HB 86
|Social Security Tax Amendments. Brooks, W.
|HB 18
|Driver Education Amendments. Ballard, M.
|HB 29
|Statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Emergency Response Plan. Stratton, K.
|HB 32
|Energy Balancing Account Amendments. Albrecht, C.
|HB 41
|Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force. Romero, A.
|HB 42
|Education Agency Report Process Amendments. Pulsipher, S.
|HB 54
|Insurance Revisions. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 77
|Aviation Liability Insurance Amendments. Acton, C.
|HB 134
|Notice of Public Education Reporting Requirement. Pulsipher, S.
|HB 206
|Epinephrine Auto-injector Access Amendments. Harrison, S.
|HB 212
|Homeless Youth Protection Amendments. Weight, E.
|HB 213
|Canine Injury Amendments. Christiansen, S.
|HB 233
|Education Immunization Modifications. Strong, M.
|HB 234
|Division of Real Estate Amendments. Musselman, C.
|HB 260
|Criminal Justice Modifications. Lisonbee, K.
|HB 285
|Juvenile Recodification. Snow, V.
|HB 286
|Juvenile Code Recodification Cross References. Snow, V.
|HB 287
|Nurse Practice Act Amendments. Welton, D.
|HB 300
|Reporting Requirements for Local Education Agencies. Pulsipher, S.
|HB 303
|Emergency Medical Services Revisions. Johnson, D.
|HB 321
|Division of Consumer Protection Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 322
|Amusement Ride Safety Amendments. Hawkes, T.
|HB 323
|High Poverty Schools Teacher Bonus Program Amendments. Winder, M.
|HB 324
|Alimony Amendments. Teuscher, J
|HB 327
|Civic Thought and Leadership Initiative. Burton, J.
|HB 328
|Adult Learners Grant Program. Snow, V.
|HB 329
|Expungement Revisions. Pierucci, C.
|HB 332
|Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Amendments. Last, B.
|HB 333
|Medicaid Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB 334
|Special Needs Training for Law Enforcement Amendments. Eliason, S
|HB 335
|Investment Fees Amendments. Robertson, A
|HB 336
|Suicide Prevention Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB 337
|Child Mental Health Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB 345
|School Resource Officers Amendments. Hollins, S.
|HB 346
|Natural Resources Entities Amendments. Snider, C.
|HB 347
|Homeless Services Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB 348
|Economic Development Amendments. Hawkes, T.
|HB 350
|Mental Health Records Confidentiality Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB 352
|State Identification Amendments. Lesser, R.
|HB 353
|Barber Licensing Amendments. Lyman, P.
|HB 355
|Workers’ Compensation Revisions. Hawkes, T.
|HB 358
|Guardianship Amendments. Spendlove, R.
|HB 359
|Dental Billing Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 360
|Telephone Solicitation Amendments. Barlow, S.
|HB 369
|School Bus Inspection Amendments. Musselman, C.
|HB 371
|Alcoholic Beverage Control Amendments. Waldrip, S.
|HB 372
|Start Smart Utah Breakfast Program Amendments. Johnson, D.
|HB 373
|Conviction Reduction Amendments. Teuscher, J.
|HB 374
|Restrictive Covenants Amendments. Winder, M.
|HB 375
|Agriculture Amendments. Handy, S.
|HB 378
|Education Standards Review Committee Amendments. Last, B.
|HB 380
|Medical Examiner Revisions. Ward, R.
|HB 381
|Grow Your Own Teacher and School Counselor Pipeline Program. Moss, J.
|HB 383
|Flag Display Amendments. Gwyn, M.
|HB 389
|Medicaid Recovery Amendments. Birkeland, K.
|HB 391
|Apprenticeship Nomenclature Act. Winder, M.
|HB 399
|Approval of Nonhazardous Solid or Hazardous Waste Facilities. Hawkes, T.
|HB 402
|School Transportation Funding Amendments. Johnson, D.
|HB 404
|Utah Immigration Assistance Center. Ferry, J.
|HB 406
|Marriage Revisions. Ballard, M.
|HB 413
|Redistricting Revisions. Ray, P.
|HB 421
|Intensive Services Pilot Program. Judkins, M.
|HB 425
|Education Monitoring and Funds Management Amendments. Snow, V.
|HB 426
|Therapy Animals Amendments. Judkins, M.
|HB 450
|Supplemental Educator Covid-19 Stipend Amendments. Last, B.
|HCR 9
|Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Development of a Statewide Anti-littering Campaign. Acton, C.
|HCR 11
|Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Utah’s Clerks and Election Workers for Their Performance Related to Utah’s 2020 Election. Briscoe, J.
|HCR 17
|Concurrent Resolution Recognizing August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day. Eliason, S.
|HCR 18
|Concurrent Resolution Supporting Extension and Expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Owens, D.
|HCR 20
|Concurrent Resolution Supporting Creation of the Utah State University Institute of Land, Water, and Air. Snider, C.
|HCR 22
|Concurrent Resolution Celebrating the Contributions of Multilingual and Multicultural Families to Utah Schools. Johnson, D.
|HCR 23
|Concurrent Resolution in Support of Criminal Justice Restoration and Reform. Stratton, K.
|SB 13
|Law Enforcement Internal Investigation Requirements. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 27
|Physician Assistant Act Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 28
|Physician Assistant Mental Health Practice Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 37
|Public Infrastructure District Revisions. McCay, D.
|SB 76
|Controlled Substance Database Access. Weiler, T.
|SB 106
|Use of Force Amendments, Thatcher, D.
|SB 140
|Pharmacy Benefit Amendments. Vickers, E.
|SB 141
|Task Force on Food Security. Escamilla, L.
|SB 142
|Public Education Funding Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 143
|Revenue Bond and Capital Facilities Amendments. Wilson, C.
|SB 145
|Military Family Education Amendments. Millner, A.
|SB 146
|Emissions Testing Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 147
|Confinement of Egg-laying Hens. Sandall, S.
|SB 148
|Public Education Modifications. Grover, K.
|SB 150
|Government Records Access and Management Act Judicial Review Amendments. Weiler, T.
|SB 151
|Governmental Immunity Act Notice of Claim Amendments. Weieler, T.
|SB 152
|Vehicle Load Penalties Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 154
|Teacher Salary Supplement Program Amendments. Sandall, S.
|SB 156
|Criminal Offense Amendments. Davis, Gene.
|SB 159
|Law Enforcement Data Management Requirements. Anderegg, J.
|SB 160
|State Audit Amendments. Buxton, D.
|SB 163
|Campus Safety Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 164
|Utah Housing Affordability Amendments. Anderegg, J.
|SB 165
|Sex Offender Registry Revisions. Weiler, T.
|SB 166
|State Holiday Amendments. Milner, Ann.
|SB 169
|School and Institutional Trust Fund Office Amendments. Wilson, C.
|SB 170
|Consumer Protection for Cannabis Patients. Escamilla, L.
|SB 173
|Medical Records Amendments. Mayne, K.
|SB 176
|Mineral Lease Funds Amendments. Winterton, R.
|SB 177
|Pharmacy Practice Revisions. Vickers, E.
|SB 178
|Education Deadline and Fiscal Flexibility. Fillmore, L.
|SB 179
|DUI Probation Amendments. Mayne, K.
|SB 180
|Driver License Suspension Revisions. Mayne, K
|SB 181
|Department of Government Operations. Millner, A.
|SB 182
|Department of Government Operations – Cross Reference Changes. Milner, A.
|SB 184
|School Assessment and Accountability Amendments. Riebe, K.
|SB 186
|Anti-boycott Israel Amendments. Stevenson, J.
|SB 189
|Tobacco Retailer Amendments. Vickers, E.
|SB 191
|Law Enforcement Modifications. Bramble, C.
|SB 192
|Medical Cannabis Act Amendments. Vickers, E.
|SB 193
|Higher Education Performance Funding. Millner, A.
|SB 196
|Law Enforcement Agency Disclosure Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 198
|Balance Billing Amendments. Mayne, K.
|SB 199
|Water Amendments. McKell, M.
|SB 201
|Public Notice Amendments. Mayne, K.
|SB203
|License Plate Modifications. Milner, A.
|SB 211
|Child Care Background Check Modifications. Anderegg, J.
|SB 218
|Aviation Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 219
|Truancy Enforcement Moratorium. McCay, D.
|SB 222
|Public Official and State Capitol Protection Amendments. Ipson, D.
|SB 224
|Fund of Funds Amendments. Sandall, S.
|SB 227
|Genetic Information Privacy Act. Bramble, C.
|SB 234
|Statewide Online Education Program Amendments. Cullimore, K.
|SB 240
|County Recreational Area Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 244
|Student Religious Accommodations Amendments. Kennedy, M.
|SB 246
|Child and Family Services Investigative Amendments. Stevenson, J.
|SB 249
|County Jails Amendments. Owens, D.
|SCR 4
|Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Utah’s Important Relationship with Western Governors University. McKell, M.