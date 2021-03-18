Gov. Cox signs 130 bills

HB 86 Social Security Tax Amendments. Brooks, W.

HB 18 Driver Education Amendments. Ballard, M.

HB 29 Statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Emergency Response Plan. Stratton, K.

HB 32 Energy Balancing Account Amendments. Albrecht, C.

HB 41 Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force. Romero, A.

HB 42 Education Agency Report Process Amendments. Pulsipher, S.

HB 54 Insurance Revisions. Dunnigan, J.

HB 77 Aviation Liability Insurance Amendments. Acton, C.

HB 134 Notice of Public Education Reporting Requirement. Pulsipher, S.

HB 206 Epinephrine Auto-injector Access Amendments. Harrison, S.

HB 212 Homeless Youth Protection Amendments. Weight, E.

HB 213 Canine Injury Amendments. Christiansen, S.

HB 233 Education Immunization Modifications. Strong, M.

HB 234 Division of Real Estate Amendments. Musselman, C.

HB 260 Criminal Justice Modifications. Lisonbee, K.

HB 285 Juvenile Recodification. Snow, V.

HB 286 Juvenile Code Recodification Cross References. Snow, V.

HB 287 Nurse Practice Act Amendments. Welton, D.

HB 300 Reporting Requirements for Local Education Agencies. Pulsipher, S.

HB 303 Emergency Medical Services Revisions. Johnson, D.

HB 321 Division of Consumer Protection Amendments. Dunnigan, J.

HB 322 Amusement Ride Safety Amendments. Hawkes, T.

HB 323 High Poverty Schools Teacher Bonus Program Amendments. Winder, M.

HB 324 Alimony Amendments. Teuscher, J

HB 327 Civic Thought and Leadership Initiative. Burton, J.

HB 328 Adult Learners Grant Program. Snow, V.

HB 329 Expungement Revisions. Pierucci, C.

HB 332 Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Amendments. Last, B.

HB 333 Medicaid Amendments. Eliason, S.

HB 334 Special Needs Training for Law Enforcement Amendments. Eliason, S

HB 335 Investment Fees Amendments. Robertson, A

HB 336 Suicide Prevention Amendments. Eliason, S.

HB 337 Child Mental Health Amendments. Eliason, S.

HB 345 School Resource Officers Amendments. Hollins, S.

HB 346 Natural Resources Entities Amendments. Snider, C.

HB 347 Homeless Services Amendments. Eliason, S.

HB 348 Economic Development Amendments. Hawkes, T.

HB 350 Mental Health Records Confidentiality Amendments. Eliason, S.

HB 352 State Identification Amendments. Lesser, R.

HB 353 Barber Licensing Amendments. Lyman, P.

HB 355 Workers’ Compensation Revisions. Hawkes, T.

HB 358 Guardianship Amendments. Spendlove, R.

HB 359 Dental Billing Amendments. Dunnigan, J.

HB 360 Telephone Solicitation Amendments. Barlow, S.

HB 369 School Bus Inspection Amendments. Musselman, C.

HB 371 Alcoholic Beverage Control Amendments. Waldrip, S.

HB 372 Start Smart Utah Breakfast Program Amendments. Johnson, D.

HB 373 Conviction Reduction Amendments. Teuscher, J.

HB 374 Restrictive Covenants Amendments. Winder, M.

HB 375 Agriculture Amendments. Handy, S.

HB 378 Education Standards Review Committee Amendments. Last, B.

HB 380 Medical Examiner Revisions. Ward, R.

HB 381 Grow Your Own Teacher and School Counselor Pipeline Program. Moss, J.

HB 383 Flag Display Amendments. Gwyn, M.

HB 389 Medicaid Recovery Amendments. Birkeland, K.

HB 391 Apprenticeship Nomenclature Act. Winder, M.

HB 399 Approval of Nonhazardous Solid or Hazardous Waste Facilities. Hawkes, T.

HB 402 School Transportation Funding Amendments. Johnson, D.

HB 404 Utah Immigration Assistance Center. Ferry, J.

HB 406 Marriage Revisions. Ballard, M.

HB 413 Redistricting Revisions. Ray, P.

HB 421 Intensive Services Pilot Program. Judkins, M.

HB 425 Education Monitoring and Funds Management Amendments. Snow, V.

HB 426 Therapy Animals Amendments. Judkins, M.

HB 450 Supplemental Educator Covid-19 Stipend Amendments. Last, B.

HCR 9 Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Development of a Statewide Anti-littering Campaign. Acton, C.

HCR 11 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Utah’s Clerks and Election Workers for Their Performance Related to Utah’s 2020 Election. Briscoe, J.

HCR 17 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day. Eliason, S.

HCR 18 Concurrent Resolution Supporting Extension and Expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Owens, D.

HCR 20 Concurrent Resolution Supporting Creation of the Utah State University Institute of Land, Water, and Air. Snider, C.

HCR 22 Concurrent Resolution Celebrating the Contributions of Multilingual and Multicultural Families to Utah Schools. Johnson, D.

HCR 23 Concurrent Resolution in Support of Criminal Justice Restoration and Reform. Stratton, K.

SB 13 Law Enforcement Internal Investigation Requirements. Iwamoto, J.

SB 27 Physician Assistant Act Amendments. Bramble, C.

SB 28 Physician Assistant Mental Health Practice Amendments. Bramble, C.

SB 37 Public Infrastructure District Revisions. McCay, D.

SB 76 Controlled Substance Database Access. Weiler, T.

SB 106 Use of Force Amendments, Thatcher, D.

SB 140 Pharmacy Benefit Amendments. Vickers, E.

SB 141 Task Force on Food Security. Escamilla, L.

SB 142 Public Education Funding Amendments. Fillmore, L.

SB 143 Revenue Bond and Capital Facilities Amendments. Wilson, C.

SB 145 Military Family Education Amendments. Millner, A.

SB 146 Emissions Testing Amendments. Bramble, C.

SB 147 Confinement of Egg-laying Hens. Sandall, S.

SB 148 Public Education Modifications. Grover, K.

SB 150 Government Records Access and Management Act Judicial Review Amendments. Weiler, T.

SB 151 Governmental Immunity Act Notice of Claim Amendments. Weieler, T.

SB 152 Vehicle Load Penalties Amendments. Iwamoto, J.

SB 154 Teacher Salary Supplement Program Amendments. Sandall, S.

SB 156 Criminal Offense Amendments. Davis, Gene.

SB 159 Law Enforcement Data Management Requirements. Anderegg, J.

SB 160 State Audit Amendments. Buxton, D.

SB 163 Campus Safety Amendments. Iwamoto, J.

SB 164 Utah Housing Affordability Amendments. Anderegg, J.

SB 165 Sex Offender Registry Revisions. Weiler, T.

SB 166 State Holiday Amendments. Milner, Ann.

SB 169 School and Institutional Trust Fund Office Amendments. Wilson, C.

SB 170 Consumer Protection for Cannabis Patients. Escamilla, L.

SB 173 Medical Records Amendments. Mayne, K.

SB 176 Mineral Lease Funds Amendments. Winterton, R.

SB 177 Pharmacy Practice Revisions. Vickers, E.

SB 178 Education Deadline and Fiscal Flexibility. Fillmore, L.

SB 179 DUI Probation Amendments. Mayne, K.

SB 180 Driver License Suspension Revisions. Mayne, K

SB 181 Department of Government Operations. Millner, A.

SB 182 Department of Government Operations – Cross Reference Changes. Milner, A.

SB 184 School Assessment and Accountability Amendments. Riebe, K.

SB 186 Anti-boycott Israel Amendments. Stevenson, J.

SB 189 Tobacco Retailer Amendments. Vickers, E.

SB 191 Law Enforcement Modifications. Bramble, C.

SB 192 Medical Cannabis Act Amendments. Vickers, E.

SB 193 Higher Education Performance Funding. Millner, A.

SB 196 Law Enforcement Agency Disclosure Amendments. Iwamoto, J.

SB 198 Balance Billing Amendments. Mayne, K.

SB 199 Water Amendments. McKell, M.

SB 201 Public Notice Amendments. Mayne, K.

SB203 License Plate Modifications. Milner, A.

SB 211 Child Care Background Check Modifications. Anderegg, J.

SB 218 Aviation Amendments. Harper, W.

SB 219 Truancy Enforcement Moratorium. McCay, D.

SB 222 Public Official and State Capitol Protection Amendments. Ipson, D.

SB 224 Fund of Funds Amendments. Sandall, S.

SB 227 Genetic Information Privacy Act. Bramble, C.

SB 234 Statewide Online Education Program Amendments. Cullimore, K.

SB 240 County Recreational Area Amendments. Bramble, C.

SB 244 Student Religious Accommodations Amendments. Kennedy, M.

SB 246 Child and Family Services Investigative Amendments. Stevenson, J.

SB 249 County Jails Amendments. Owens, D.