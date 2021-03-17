Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,534 in the last 365 days.

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of DFS Agency Bill from House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of DFS Agency Bill from House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 1209, which bolsters the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams. HB 1209 will move next to the State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Every year as CFO, I have been focused on further supporting Floridians by enhancing the services provided by the Florida Department of Financial Services. House Bill 1209 aims to enhance our vital fraud fighting efforts, further supports Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and better protects victims of sexual harassment by prohibiting those who fall under the Risk Management Program from engaging in retaliatory conduct. A huge thank you to Speaker Sprowls, Chair Nick DiCeglie and Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff for their leadership and support of our agency package.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

You just read:

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of DFS Agency Bill from House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.