CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of DFS Agency Bill from House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 1209, which bolsters the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams. HB 1209 will move next to the State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Every year as CFO, I have been focused on further supporting Floridians by enhancing the services provided by the Florida Department of Financial Services. House Bill 1209 aims to enhance our vital fraud fighting efforts, further supports Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and better protects victims of sexual harassment by prohibiting those who fall under the Risk Management Program from engaging in retaliatory conduct. A huge thank you to Speaker Sprowls, Chair Nick DiCeglie and Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff for their leadership and support of our agency package.”

