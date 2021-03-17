CFO Jimmy Patronis: Try Your Luck this St. Patrick’s Day and Search for Unclaimed Property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to try their luck and search to see if they have unclaimed property. CFO Patronis’ Division of Unclaimed Property currently holds unclaimed property accounts valued at more than $2 billion. Since taking office, the CFO has returned more than $1.2 billion in unclaimed property back to the pockets of Floridians.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “The state of Florida has billions of dollars to give away in unclaimed property to lucky Floridians, and today is the perfect day to test your luck and begin your search! During these unprecedented times when so many people are looking for additional resources, it’s important to remind everyone about Florida’s unclaimed property and encourage them to search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov. An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed and St. Patrick’s Day could be your lucky day!”

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Florida Unclaimed Property Available by Region

• Pensacola - $50,357,390 • Panama City – 28,319,180 • Tallahassee - $37,161,980 • Jacksonville - $145,808,520 • Gainesville - $27,867,470 • Orlando - $358,475,090 • Tampa/St. Pete - $480,029,680 • Fort Myers/Naples - $125,057,400 • West Palm Beach - $267,185,650 • Miami - $835,239,860