AC Jokes Makes People Laugh in Atlantic City With Stand-Up Comedy Show Running Seven Days a Week
Using Drive-in Style and Person-to-Person Outreach, AC Jokes pierced through COVID-19 challenges and built an increasingly responsive audience in Atlantic CityATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seeing many of its iconic casinos and other leisure places locked down due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 concerns, Atlantic City has been the stage for the rise of an innovative comedy club. Also touching the New Jersey/Philadelphia area, AC Jokes found an innovative way for its comics to keep acting and making people laugh even in face of the most challenging pandemic-related restrictions.
Before the pandemic shock started, the group of comics was running shows in two rooms at the Tropicana Casino, one at Bally's, and one at the Caesars Pier. Once the shock and restrictions hit, the members of AC Jokes (https://www.acjokes.com) created an opportunity out of necessity as the work of comedy artists suddenly came to a halt.
The group, which had already innovated by becoming a self-managed team of comics that came together to form the only stand-up comedy show run by the comedians themselves, used fresh new tactics to keep performing. In a blend of hard work, originality, and humor, the members of AC Jokes used person-to-person contact to bring tourists from the boardwalk to their drive-in style stand-up comedy acts, which used the back of a pick-up truck as a stage and provided an audio feed for car radios.
As the pandemic situation increasingly affected people and businesses and kept conventional live shows from happening due to safety concerns, AC Jokes (https://www.acjokes.com) kept bringing live stand-up comedy back to Atlantic City, and the surrounding New Jersey/Philadelphia area.
Pioneering in the drive-in stand-up comedy shows segment, AC Jokes faced attempts from local police to shut it down due to regulatory issues and pandemic restrictions. The comedy club challenged the legality of the shutdown and obtained approval from New Jersey Governor Murphy's office to move forward. Even comedian Dave Chapelle indirectly acknowledged the group when he said that some comics held the first live shows since the lockdown under this drive-in style format before anyone else did.
The grassroots self-managed group of comics—which features comedians such as Zach Pickert, Buda the Comedian, and nationally recognized Ray Vazquez—is the only show in the world that runs seven days a week. Their shows can currently be found in the Tropicana Casino.
