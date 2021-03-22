ARTicles Art Gallery Announces Expansion to New Location in Uptown St Pete
ARTicles has shown resilience during the last year, evolving to adapt to a challenging time for small businesses facing a new shopping environment.ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 15 years on Central Avenue, ARTicles Art Gallery and Custom Framing is expanding their art offerings, exhibition space, and services. ARTicles will be moving to a larger, new location in the MLK Business District, Uptown St Pete. The new site will house the Leslie Curran Art Gallery, Fine Art Consultation and Frame Design & Concierge Services all under one roof.
"It is great to see art, which serves as the common thread that weaves this entire city together, expanding into the Uptown neighborhood. The community's artistic energy has created yet another great district to discover art, with a variety of locally-owned, independent galleries. We are thrilled to be part of the movement.” said Leslie Curran, owner of ARTicles. "I'm excited to witness the evolution of ARTicles and to take our team to the next level. With the explosion of growth and recognition of St Petersburg as an arts destination, we will continue to serve as a pioneering advocate for our artists."
ARTicles is scheduled to move in mid April to 1234 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. in the MLK Business District with a grand opening to be announced later in the spring of 2021. Temporary hours will continue with social distancing and masks required. Hours of operation will be Monday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For 24 hour access, ARTicles has a virtual gallery online of fine art for sale, just visit us online.
About ARTicles:
With one of the largest arrays of original fine art in the region, ARTicles represents over 40 accomplished visual artists, including some of the most exciting artists living and working in the area. Known for promoting the work and accomplishments of numerous local artists, owner Leslie Curran, a lifelong resident of St. Petersburg, advocated for recognition and opportunities for artists during her 16 year tenure as a City Council member. She continues to serve the city's cultural community as a board member of Nomad Art Bus, Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, First Night St. Petersburg, The EDGE District, and Central Avenue Council, while sponsoring events for Creative Clay and the Mainsail Art Festival.
About Leslie Curran:
Leslie Curran has been a custom frame designer for over 30 years and is known in the area for her unique design perspective and innovation in the field. A lifelong resident, Leslie has worked tirelessly to make a difference in St Petersburg. As a former City Council member for 16 years, she has served as a downtown pioneer and business leader. She currently serves as President of the EDGE Business District Association and is a representative on the Central Avenue Council.
