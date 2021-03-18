STP ComplianceEHS (STP) publishes a newly developed Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Vietnam
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Antea Group announce the release of its newly developed Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Vietnam. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is December 2020.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost -effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
In Vietnam, the National Assembly, state bodies, central ministries and other governmental agencies have the right to enact legal documents. There are many types of legal documents in Vietnam, but the legal system in the field of environment can be summarized under the categories of Constitution, Laws, Decrees, and Circulars. The Constitution is the legislative basis of Vietnam, has the highest legal effect under which all legal normative documents must conform, and can only be amended by the National Assembly, Laws are established by the National Assembly, Decrees are established by the state government to stipulate implementing rules for laws, and Circulars are issued by state ministers or state agencies considered equivalent to state ministries.
The Vietnam Environment Administration, a branch of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), is the main organization responsible for environmental issues in Vietnam. At a provincial level, the Department(s) of Natural Resources and the Environment (DONRE) bear responsibility, and local non-governmental organizations, such as the Ecology and Environment Institute (EEI), can also play a significant role.
Environmental standards in Vietnam can broadly be categorized into Vietnamese National Standards (TCVNs) and National Technical Regulations (QCVNs). TCVNs are “voluntary standards” that set technical specifications or requirements for management of products, services, processes, environment, and other socio-economic activities. QCVNs are “mandatory standards” that set permissible limits related to technology or management for products, services, processes, environment, and other socio-economic activities. Previously in Vietnam, environmental standards and emission standards were set as TCVNs, but in recent years they have been set as QCVNs, which means emission standards have become legally binding.
The Law on Environmental Protection is the main environmental law in Vietnam and defines the basic principles and direction for environmental management in the country. Vietnam enacted its first environmental law in 1993, which was fully revised in 2005. The current version, the Law on Environmental Protection of 2014 (55/2014/QH13) (promulgated on June 23, 2014), consists of 170 articles in 20 chapters and came into effect on January 1, 2015. A new version of the law was promulgated on November 17, 2020, and will come into effect on January 1, 2022. One section of the new law (Section 3, Article 29) came into effect on February 1, 2021.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
