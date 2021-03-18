Mark Smalls Promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of JAMS
JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, recently announced the promotion of Mark Smalls to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Smalls has been with JAMS since 2009 and previously served as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. He also currently chairs the JAMS Diversity Committee and serves on the JAMS Foundation board.
Mr. Smalls’ responsibilities encompass marketing and business development for the entire organization, both domestically and internationally. This includes oversight of a 25-member team of professionals who focus on marketing communications, digital marketing, customer outreach, and developing the practices of the over 400 mediators and arbitrators who work in 27 JAMS offices across the U.S. and abroad.
During Mr. Smalls’ JAMS tenure he has overseen numerous major company initiatives, such as integrating the company’s domestic and international websites, designing sales training for associates, and updating the value proposition to incorporate expanded service offerings. He has championed and advanced the company’s use of digital marketing tools to better target clients and prospects as well as more effectively track results.
Prior to joining JAMS, Mr. Smalls, a Mount Vernon, New York, native was a Senior Vice President at Opportunity International, a global non-profit organization focused on empowering people around the world through micro-finance as a way to elevate them out of poverty. He also previously served in a number of key roles at Citibank, Pepsi Cola, and Unilever.
Mr. Smalls is currently Orange County Chapter President for the CMO Club, a division of Salesforce, and the world's most engaged and inspired marketing leadership community,. He received his B.A. in business with a concentration in accounting from Duke University, and his MBA in marketing from the Columbia University School of Business.
Mr. Smalls and his family reside in the Newport Beach area.
