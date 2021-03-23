Compassionate Certification Centers and sister-company, Compassionate Care Medical Professionals, introduce new services
CCC, best known for medical cannabis certifications, and CCMP announce an expanded menu of specialized healthcare services eligible for insurance billing.BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – COMPASSIONATE CERTIFICATION CENTERS™ (CCC), (www.CCCregister.com), an award-winning alternative healthcare system - specializing in cannabis medicine, has expanded to include Compassionate Care Medical Professionals (CCMP) (www.compassionatecaremedicalprofessionals.com). CCMP will be able to provide non-cannabis related medical care to CCC patients – many of which can be billed to insurance providers.
The partnership of these companies provides an expanded menu of services for a growing patient base far beyond cannabis medicine. CEO and co-founder Melonie Kotchey saw an opportunity to help thousands of patients across the state, regardless of card-holder status, saying “We have always had patients asking us to be their medical provider outside of cannabis. Now we can provide an array of additional services to all patients - saving them the inconvenience of waiting on a list to see a specialist,”
CCC is an award-winning medical cannabis certification center and sells a variety of high-quality CBD products. CCMP provides non-cannabis related specialized care such as allergy testing and immunotherapy, wellness visits, and diagnostic screenings. Additionally, both companies work synergistically to offer Naturopathic medicine, immune system analysis and supplementation, and nutritional services. The companies have over six locations throughout Pennsylvania accepting both returning and new patients. CCMP services can be billed to a patient’s insurance plan. Both companies may be able to accept FSA/HSA supplements. For more information patients can contact 888-316-9085 or visit either company’s website.
About Compassionate Certification Centers
Compassionate Certification Centers (CCC) is an award-winning, U.S. Medical Cannabis Healthcare System, specializing in cannabis medicine. The company is devoted to assisting U.S. citizens with discovering cannabis-derived treatment options for a wide-range of medical conditions.
CCC’s network of convenient healthcare centers operate throughout some of the top U.S. medical regions providing Medical Marijuana consultations, THC & CBD treatment plans, and High-Quality CBD products. Recently, the company has expanded their services to include many holistic and alternative therapies. For more information on CCC’s locations, services, or products please visit www.CompassionateCertificationCenters.com • www.CCCregister.com or call 888-316-9085.
About Compassionate Care Medical Professionals
Compassionate Care Medical Professionals (CCMP) is a network of healthcare providers who offer specialized care such as Naturopathic medicine, immune system analysis and supplementation, nutritional services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and other diagnostics.
www.CompassionateCareMedicalProfessionals.com
