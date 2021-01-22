Compassionate Certification Centers Recognized as Top Certification Company in US by GHP Commercial Cannabis Awards 2020
CCC has been awarded recognition as “Best Cannabis Certification Specialists - USA” by GHP in the International “Medical Marijuana Awards 2020”
We have made great strides in ensuring cannabis medicine is available legally to qualifying patients and are humbled to have such prestigious recognition for our care”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMPASSIONATE CERTIFICATION CENTERS™, (www.CCCregister.com), a first of its kind alternative healthcare system - specializing in cannabis medicine, has been awarded recognition as “Best Cannabis Certification Specialists – USA” by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) in the International “Commercial Cannabis Awards 2020.”
— Melonie Kotchey
The Global Health and Pharma Awards were created as an international recognition of leaders in the Human, Animal, and Environmental Health fields. This annual event highlights prestigious industry professionals as the cannabis-focused awards continue for a second year. “CCC is honored to be chosen as a winner by Global Health & Pharma, once again. We have made great strides in ensuring cannabis medicine is available legally to qualifying patients and are humbled to have such prestigious recognition for our care.” states C.E.O. and Co-founder, Melonie Kotchey. In addition to this year’s award, the multi-award-winning healthcare network, colloquially called CCC, was named as the “Leading Pioneers in Medical Marijuana Registration – Pennsylvania” as well as receiving a “Distinction Award for Cannabis Medicine Advancement 2020,” in last years “GHP Medical Marijuana Awards 2019.”
Qualifications for the Global Health and Pharma awards are determined not by votes but solely upon professional merit and achievement. Nominations were based on case files built by GHP researchers. These case files present merit-oriented research considering factors such as the company’s accomplishments and adaptability, organizational growth, future aspirations, company values, and public reputation. After relaying notice of the nomination, a panel of judges review all research to identify a level of proficiency and excellence within a company’s given field as well as their devotion to patient care and satisfaction.
About Compassionate Certification Centers
Compassionate Certification Centers is an award-winning, U.S. Medical Cannabis Healthcare System, specializing in cannabis medicine. The company is devoted to assisting U.S. citizens with discovering cannabis-derived treatment options for a wide-range of medical conditions.
CCC’s network of convenient healthcare centers operate throughout some of the top U.S. medical regions providing Medical Marijuana consultations, THC & CBD treatment plans, and High-Quality CBD products. Recently, the company has expanded their services to include many holistic and alternative therapies. For more information on CCC’s locations, services, or products please visit www.CompassionateCertificationCenters.com • www.CCCregister.com or call 888-316-9085.
