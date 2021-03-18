Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reddit’s WallStreetBets neighborhood is pouring cash into saving gorillas

It’s gorillas.

That’s not monkey business. Members of the Reddit group — who gained national attention for their role in pumping up the January trading frenzy of GameStop (GME), AMC (AMC) and other meme stocks — rallied over the weekend to use their earnings to symbolically “adopt” gorillas through donations to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

Why gorillas? It’s a bit of an inside joke: WallStreetBets members refer to themselves and others on the page as “apes,” as part of the group’s internal lingo.

“Used unrealized GME gains to adopt a gorilla,” one WallStreetBets poster said on the site.

“Apes saving apes,” another said.

WallStreetBets investors sent GameStop’s…

