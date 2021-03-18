Reddit’s WallStreetBets neighborhood is pouring cash into saving gorillas
It’s gorillas.
That’s not monkey business. Members of the Reddit group — who gained national attention for their role in pumping up the January trading frenzy of GameStop (GME), AMC (AMC) and other meme stocks — rallied over the weekend to use their earnings to symbolically “adopt” gorillas through donations to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.
Why gorillas? It’s a bit of an inside joke: WallStreetBets members refer to themselves and others on the page as “apes,” as part of the group’s internal lingo.
“Used unrealized GME gains to adopt a gorilla,” one WallStreetBets poster said on the site.
“Apes saving apes,” another said.
WallStreetBets investors sent GameStop’s…