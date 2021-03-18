The Savings Bank Basics of Cyber Security Hygiene Webinar Airs on YouTube and tsbawake24.com
WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who were unable to participate in the Basics of Cyber Security Hygiene webinar hosted by The Savings Bank back on February 11th will have an opportunity to view the event in its entirety on YouTube at https://youtu.be/7htGHy5Zsos, and on The Savings Bank website, www.tsbawake24.com.
Conducted by The Savings Bank’s Information Support Specialist Michael Rodriguez, the Basics of Cyber Security Hygiene webinar covered ways that internet users can stay safe while conducting business and learning online. Discussions included basic password hygiene, including the use of multi-factor authentication, backing up important data, and understanding networks, i.e.: the safety of using free public Wi-Fi, checking website URLs for accuracy, anti-malware/anti-virus software, and social engineering attacks.
The cybersecurity webinar is the first in a series of free informational webinars sponsored by The Saving Bank for its customers and community residents throughout the year 2021, that will focus on diverse and timely topics, including first-time home buying and small business strategies in a post-COVID-19 world, among others. The next webinar will feature a 2011 Economic and Stock Market Outlook presentation, conducted by Brendan Szocik, First Financial Trust President and CEO, on March 25th.
Register here to join the free 2011 Economic and Stock Market Outlook webinar, or contact The Savings Bank by email at marketing@tsbawake24.com to learn more information about our past and upcoming events.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $660 million community bank with eight offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen, plus 1st Educational Savings Branch at Wakefield High School, the first student-run branch in the nation. The Bank also operates the Donald E. Garrant Foundation charitable foundation to support financial literacy in public and private schools [K-12] and non-profits.
