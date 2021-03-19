Managed, Customized Oil Analysis Program Offered by TestOil

TestOil offers a portfolio of comprehensive professional field services, TestOil PRO, that complements their famous same day oil analysis testing.

In short, we take the stress out of managing all the variables of an oil analysis program and deliver program reliability. ” — Oil Analysis Consultant Micheal Shaw

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, offers a portfolio of comprehensive professional field services, TestOil PRO, that complements their famous same day oil analysis testing. Every facet of the program is conducted by TestOil’s experienced team of STLE CLS Certified program managers with backgrounds in mechanical and reliability maintenance. TestOil PRO services include: oil analysis program initiation and development, program maintenance, on-site sampling, work order creation and consulting.

• KickStart PRO: TestOil’s team of professionals provides a series of on-site and virtual visits coupled with personalized training to ensure knowledge retention as the customer builds and establishes the oil analysis program. Through this training, the customer’s team gains the confidence to perform proper tasks as well as determine the appropriate next steps.

• Work Order PRO: TestOil’s professionals provide a work order writing service that ensures the efforts of the customer’s maintenance team are the correct ones for fixing the root cause. TestOil’s subject matter experts, with experience in forming external IT department partnerships, provide intuitive advice along with work order feedback.

• Sampling PRO: TestOil’s highly trained team of professionals ensure the reliability of the customer’s program by providing on-site sampling. Along with standard reporting, customers receive recommendation reports highlighting the most critical aspects and outlining next steps.

• Consulting PRO: Through careful evaluation and development of clearly defined goals, TestOil’s consultations and audits provide a thoughtful design for maintaining the most successful oil analysis program. This consulting service provides four levels of audits: Sample Point Survey, Oil Analysis Program Assessment, Lubrication Program Audit and Enterprise Audit.

TestOil also offers Sampling PRO +, which combines all the benefits of on-site sampling and work order creation. This ensures reliability of sampling procedures along with corrective action.

TestOil Oil Analysis Consultant Micheal Shaw, a TestOil PRO team member, explained, “TestOil PRO is a hands-off solution for oil analysis programs. In short, we take the stress out of managing all the variables of an oil analysis program and deliver program reliability. Our customers know they have an industry leader in their back pocket that is always ready to help. Through TestOil PRO, we continuously eliminate our customers’ reliability roadblocks. “

In addition to a wide range of onsite and virtual training class opportunities, TestOil also offers custom training options for TestOil PRO customers.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit https://testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.

###

