PERCY MASTER P MILLER, ROMEO MILLER, AND ROUSES MARKETS PARTNER BRINGING COMMUNITY STORE TO GUSTE HOMES SENIORS
COMMUNITY IN THE MIDDLE OF A FOOD DESERT IN NOLA
This is such a blessing to be able to do this in the community where I grew up, its challenging to get fresh produce when you live in a food desert. This is going to be great for the seniors.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (New Orleans—March 18, 2021) Percy Miller and his son Romeo Miller partnered with Donny Rouses and Guste homes to build a community market in senior housing in New Orleans. The seniors have been living in a food desert. Many of the seniors have been forced to buy food from a corner store.
— Percy Master P Miller
The Miller family has been giving back to the community for decades, it is the same area of New Orleans Percy grew up in and where Romeo was born. “This is such a blessing to be able to do this in the community where I grew up,” says Miller. “It is challenging to get fresh produce and other necessary items when you do not have access to a grocery store because you don’t drive or you are disabled; this will allow the seniors to come down in their own building and have the access.” Continued Percy Miller.
“When we were approached to do this community store, we thought how can we not," said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Groceries. “We want everyone to have access to good food and products, and since many of the seniors are unable to drive or are disabled, we will bring the groceries to them.” Continued Donny.
The Rouses Community store will be open daily for the seniors allowing them to go to the lobby of their building and purchase what they need. There is a variety of fresh produce, sundries, dairy products, etc. “We have been trying for four years to get this market done for our seniors,” says Cynthia Wiggins, President of Guste Homes. “This community is a food desert, so this market is critical to us; we are grateful to Master P and Rouses for making it happen.” Continued Wiggins.
“When I started making my own money, one of the first checks I wrote was to help Guste Homes, this senior community is very near and dear to us, says Romeo. We can’t forget those who have given us so much,” continued Romeo.
For additional information, go to www.TeamHopeFoundation.org
http://www.teamhopefoundation.org/
About
Percy Master P Miller
Percy “Master P” Miller is the founder of No Limit Records/P Miller Enterprises, selling over a hundred million records worldwide. Miller took a ten-thousand-dollar inheritance and turned it into a half-billion-dollar business. He is a philanthropist dedicated to creating change within the community. He is an entertainment icon and a marketing strategist.
Rouses Super Markets
Rouses Markets are a chain of grocery supermarkets in the U.S. states of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi with more than 6,500 employees. The company had its start as the City Produce Company, founded in Thibodaux, Louisiana by J. P. Rouse in 1923, which bought produce from local farmers in the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, as well as the French Market in New Orleans, and shipped them around the United States.
Guste Homes
Guste Homes is a housing complex offering safe affordable housing to low-income seniors in New Orleans. Guste is active in providing families with a variety of educational, supportive, and quality of life services. Guste houses 1200 seniors. Through strategic partnerships, Guste is able to ensure the quality of life for its residents. The Guste Home is run by Cynthia Wiggins and part of HANO.
Dedication of the new Rouses Community Market at Guste Homes