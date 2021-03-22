b4b acquires FotoIN Mobile

FotoIN Makes Field Visual Documentation Easy and Automated FotoIN Automated Filing and Organization FotoIN's Enterprise Partners and Customers

FotoIN and B4B today announced a strategic partnership via b4b's acquisition of FotoIN with plans to bring FotoIN’s patented technology to SAP ecosystem.

We’re very excited about FotoIN's patented visual documentation management technology and its potential in combination b4b's SAP ERP and BI solutions...” — Sanjin Katinic, CEO of b4b

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN), today announces announces that b4b Systems, applications, Programs Ltd, a SAP partner and one of the leading regional SAP consulting companies in EU, acquired majority control of FotoIN with plans to integrate FotoIN’s patented technology deeper with SAP Document Management System and the rest of the SAP ecosystem with an eye on international Enterprise Content Management and Visual Document Management space. FotoIN’s patented visual documentation solution will become available to all SAP customers dramatically expanding Enterprise market reach, in addition to FotoIN's existing integrations with AWS, Azure, Microsoft 365 including SharePoint, Oracle and Google Cloud.Transaction combines FotoIN’s expertise in automating the media heavy workflows end-to-end, including contextual metadata, with b4b’s expertise in SAP solutions and Enterprise Market to further simplify visual documentation capture and management across field heavy industries like Property Management, Engineering, Insurance and others.Sanjin Katinic, CEO of b4b commented:“We’re very excited about FotoIN's patented visual documentation management technology and its potential in combination with b4b's SAP ERP and BI solutions, especially in industries where field work is a key part of the core business."Immediate plans are to connect FotoIN app's best in class and easiest way to capture smart photos and videos on site with SAP ecosystem, starting with SAP Cloud DMS. Smart visuals captured with FotoIN also include all the field data in realtime and together make that documentation more actionable and workflows automated. Additionally, FotoIN saves time and money with the efficiencies created in the field and in managing and manipulating data with direct real time connection between FotoIN and customer’s productivity solutions and services, in cloud or on premise.Sly (Silvije) Barisic, FotoIN founder and CEO, expressed his gratitude as he praised B4B, FotoIN customers and especially the FotoIN team:“Big thanks to b4b and Sanjin for recognizing the potential of FotoIN tech and the value we can offer together for the SAP ecosystem. Danielle and I are deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the FotoIN journey with so many great people who made it possible. We are very thankful for FotoIN's many customers, partners, investors, advisors and most of all for the FotoIN team. They built FotoIN, and stuck with us through the last 8 years and deserve all the credit, especially the technology team lead by Mike, Aron, Mirko, Pjero together with many others in Zagreb, Split and Atlanta that helped along the way. With FotoIN taking this natural next step, we’re all humbly grateful for the past and look with excitement to the future.” Sly will advise through the transition and plans to focus more on early stage venture investing in the future.About FotoIN Mobile CorporationFotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN), the leading provider of business photo documentation solutions, with patented end-to-end, best-in-class field photo documentation and reporting technology that is easy, actionable and open. Field users just snap and tag photos and reports, and FotoIN takes care of the rest, including automated filing to customers’ existing storage, project management and other systems, directly from the field. FotoIN delivers significant cost savings through reduced dispute resolution costs, and increased productivity and efficiency across the organization in field heavy industries including Restoration, Construction, Engineering and Property Management. Used by AECOM Tishman, JE Dunn and others, FotoIN has been recognized for its innovative solution by the Technology Association of Georgia. The mobile app is available for download in Apple's App Store and on Google Play.For more information about FotoIN please visit www.fotoin.com About b4b and SAPb4b is a SAP partner and one of the leading SAP consulting companies in EU.For more information about B4B please visit https://b4b.hr/en For more information about SAP please visit www.sap.com

Why use FotoIN - 1 minute video with subtitles