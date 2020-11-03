FotoIN's automated visual documentation now with Google Single Sign-On and direct sync and organization to Google Drive
FotoIN's patented field documenting system now supports Google Single Sign-On and mobile app connects directly to customers' existing Google Drive.
...now Google users can easily do field photos, videos and reports in one mobile capture app, FotoIN, and in a way they're used to...”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3rd, 2020 - FotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN) now seamlessly integrates with Google Drive and Google SSO to bring its patented visual documentation system to field professionals using Google productivity solutions and help them save time when documenting field conditions with photos, videos and reports.
— Sly Barisic, FotoIN CEO & Founder
FotoIN today announced the launch of the new direct mobile integration with Google Drive and Single Sign-On with Google. FotoIN’s patented field visual documentation solution is now directly connected with Google Drive and fully seamless with the option to set up a FotoIN account with the user's existing Google account. Account set up and login are done with 1 click when using Google and there is no need to set up additional passwords or go through complicated IT steps and procedures to connect FotoIN to your existing Google account.
With FotoIN’s mobile app Google users now finally get the best in class and easiest way to capture work photos and videos on site with associated data. Smart visuals including all the field data embedded in the files, make the documentation more actionable with direct real time connection between FotoIN and Google Drive and there available to Google’s enterprise collaboration and productivity solutions and services.
FotoIN automates the field photos, videos, reports, forms and related workflows end-to-end, including data and media filing, naming, organization and administration to further simplify visual documentation capture and management across field heavy use cases in field heavy industries like AEC, Real Estate and Insurance. Most importantly, FotoIN provides unparalleled configuration capability to adjust the workflow and user interfaces and experiences to match customer's way of doing things. Customers' workflows are automated vs. using solutions that still require manual steps or using multiple apps to work with photos, both wasting precious time in the field.
Sly Barisic, CEO and Founder of FotoIN pointed out: "Instead of using multiple mobile applications in combination with manual post-processing including transfer, naming and similar steps, now Google users can easily do field photos, videos and reports in one mobile capture app, FotoIN, and in a way they're used to and with their existing deliverable format. FotoIN automatically saves and syncs files, visuals and data, in real time, directly from the field to customers digital file storage, without losing security, ownership or ability to manage across the organization, platforms, devices, user groups etc.”
It's never been easier to check out FotoIN and try it for free, now also with Google SSO and google Drive file storage integration. Learn more at www.fotoin.com or try it out by downloading the mobile app on your device.
About FotoIN Mobile Corporation
FotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN), the leading provider of business photo documentation solutions, with patented end-to-end, best-in-class field photo documentation and reporting technology that is easy, actionable and open. Field users just snap and tag photos, videos and reports, and FotoIN takes care of the rest, including automated filing to customers’ existing storage, project management and other systems, directly from the field. FotoIN delivers significant cost savings through reduced dispute resolution costs, and increased productivity and efficiency across the organization in field heavy industries including Restoration, Construction, Engineering and Property Management. Used by AECOM, JE Dunn, ATI Restoration and others FotoIN has been recognized for its innovative solution by the Technology Association of Georgia. The mobile app is available for download in Apple's App Store and on Google Play.
For more information on FotoIN please visit www.fotoin.com.
Sly Barisic
FotoIN Mobile Corporation
+1 678-329-8090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn