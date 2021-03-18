- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 7 - 13)

SALT LAKE CITY (March 18, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,143 for the week of March 7–13, 2021, with a total of $20,382,998 of benefits paid. There were 30,906 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims — March 7–13 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/7 to 3/13 2,282 433 428 Week Prior (2/28 to 3/6) 2,457 -7.11% 435 -0.5% 397 7.8% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims — March 7–13 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/7 to 3/13 17,044 1,363 12,499 Week Prior (2/28 to 3/6) 17,706 -3.7% 1,515 -10% 12,480 0.2% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to March 13, 2021 Current Week (3/7 - 3/13) Previous Week (2/28 - 3/6) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 3,143 3,289 1,131 326,973 68,204 37,333 Continued Claims 30,906 31,701 8,856 $656,567,712 $73,883,151 $129,939,384 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expired March 13, 2021) $937,374,869 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,863,210

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 6, 2021, was 2,001. A total of 1,586 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 extends many of the federally-funded unemployment benefits to individuals who have had their work disrupted by the pandemic,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The incredible staff in our Unemployment Insurance Division are making these critical benefits available to eligible Utahns, while continuing to require and encourage claimants conduct an active job search to find those employment opportunities currently available in Utah's recovering economy.”

The American Recovery Act of 2021 temporarily extended many of the previously available unemployment benefits to eligible Utahns. These benefits include a weekly $300 stimulus, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (unemployment for the self-employed), and federally-funded extended benefits to those who exhaust their traditional state unemployment benefit. These benefits are already available and are now set to expire on Sept. 4, 2021. More information about these benefits can be found at jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

