Mental Health Support is Key to Workplace Wellbeing
Peer Support is innovative in its approach because it turns the traditional clinical model on its head.”BRADFORD, WEST YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cellar Trust, a mental health charity based in Bradford is helping a number of workplaces with understanding mental health better through guided peer support training.
As 2021 brings with it a wealth of difficulties, the world has started to take more notice of ways in which to help tackle mental health issues.
The pandemic that hit in late 2019, through 2020, and into 2021 has taught us that lockdown and being away from those we love and care for, as well as those we work alongside, is causing people to suffer from various mental health problems.
Suffering from depression, anxiety, and loneliness are just some of the results to come out of spending a year at home, not in the workplace, and hidden behind masks. We’ve stopped meeting in person, having a coffee break and shaking hands, all of which offer a sense of feeling connected, instead they have been replaced with social distancing, curfews, and hand sanitiser.
This has led to an increase in the deterioration of many thousand’s of people’s mental health.
The Cellar Trust is able to give specialist, Level 3 Accredited Peer Support Training in the field of mental health to organisations and companies that want to improve wellbeing and empower their workforce to encourage support between colleagues. They can also offer peer training to volunteers who want to deliver vital support confidently and safely. And, also to individuals who are passionate about learning peer support skills to use in the workplace or at home.
Each course is 2-days in length and covers; a definition of what peer support is, professional boundaries, active listening techniques, the importance of validation, trauma, equality and diversity, goal-setting, endings, sharing lived experience, and self-care and wellbeing plans.
David Grant-Roberts, Lead Peer Support at The Cellar Trust says; “Peer Support is innovative in its approach because it turns the traditional clinical model on its head – it rests on the assumption that each person’s experiences are a source of strength and a way of conveying hope and understanding to others. Used within the NHS' mental health policy, it boasts a proven positive mental health impact for individuals involved in delivering and receiving this type of support. By investing in our Level 3 training you can effectively embed a skilled Peer Support Worker within any workplace, and see the ripple effect of improved wellbeing right across the board”.
If you are therefore interested in looking into mental health training over the coming months, feel free to contact David directly at The Cellar Trust.
