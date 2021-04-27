UK and Europe Work in Unison to bring Cultural Artists Together
Find out all the latest cultural arts events taking place across Europe on a newly launched UK websiteLEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, EAST MIDLANDS, UK, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtReach® in Leicester is about to launch a new project-based website specifically to promote UK and European talented artists under the age of 30.
The team at ArtReach® makes great art possible and accessible for all by connecting art with grass roots and diverse communities to forge creative engagement.
LIBERTY EU, the new art-based project brings together 12 cultural partners across 10 countries to showcase a pool of 750 young artists to young audiences across Europe.
The website www.liberty-eu.com, which is part of LIBERTY EU will enable artists and cultural professionals to work together until the end of 2022, commissioning at least 75 new works. The work these artists create will be presented at free access events across Europe.
With everything that has been taking place across Europe recently including; Brexit, protests and rioting, the pandemic, plus countries arguing other over the vaccine, ArtReach®, partners, and funders are pleased to announce that the LIBERTY EU events will go ahead as planned, and relationships between the UK and its European partners have never been better in the arts world.
Lorna Fulton, Creative Director of ArtReach® said: “ArtReach® is delighted that our successful track record of artistic leadership with European partners will be enhanced with the major project LIBERTY EU. It is brilliant for both the UK and Europe, especially as we’re fully supported by Creative Europe and Arts Council England. The new LIBERTY EU website will showcase all the raw talent in the field of art across Europe that we are craving to see right now in these tough times.”
If you are therefore interested in art in all its forms, the LIBERTY EU project will be highlighting six strands of art, including; Inside Out Performance, Processional Theatre, Liberty Art, Outdoor Digital Art, Educational Workshops, and Seminars. To find out more visit www.liberty-eu.com
