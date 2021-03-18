Comedian Lori Hamilton’s film Project Spudway has been accepted to the California International Shorts Festival

Lori Hamilton's Project Spudway Selected by California International Shorts Festival Lori Hamilton

Join the Potato Family as they learn to practice acceptance and positivity

It’s exciting to see people enjoying my shows.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, March 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton is adept at using comedy to share life lessons. Her film Project Spudway is a continuation of her short film project, Potato Family , with illustrator and animator Montana Hall. It features lessons from Project Runway told through the eyes of animated potatoes. You’ll see the first episode featuring fashion guru Christian Siriano’s explanation of why we should design for all body types, not just the skinny French fry. Yams and hashbrowns add colour and flavour to the spud-tactic design show, complete with outtakes! TheLoriHamilton.comHamilton enjoys bringing a smile to people’s faces and is happy to participate in the competition, “It’s exciting to see people enjoying my shows.”Project Spudway has also been featured in the 2021 season of Online@theSpaceUK in January and was selected for the 2021 season of The Best Shorts Competition.Press Reviews Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny.”-North West End UK“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”- Atlanta Press“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”- Go Go Magazine, DenverAbout Lori…Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics andModern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory andMannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she wenton to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, createdand performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New PlayFestival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 43 awards for creative and writing excellence,including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with herconstant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com .About the competition…The California International Shorts Festival wants to provide support and encouragement to independent writers and filmmakers by giving them both a platform for their work as well as a networking environment. Its goal is to become of the larger platforms for showcasing independent short films. Its awards include, but are not limited to, Best Animated Short, Best Experimental Short, and Best Narrative Short.

https://youtu.be/r4Q9fVh-QD4