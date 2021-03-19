‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ releases Chapter 9 Fylfot
Things are neither good, nor bad, but thinking makes them so.”VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 9 Fylfot from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
Again, the landscape of this chapter is C.W.’s psyche. He’s deeper into the psyche, where he encounters SYMBOLS WHICH HAVE BEEN DEFINED FOR HIM. The challenge here, which C.W. passes, is to SEE THROUGH THE SYMBOLS. Essentially, this chapter is about C.W. SHEDDING JUDGEMENTS and accepting that “things are neither good, nor bad, but thinking makes them so.”
Mahne said “its always about changing your perspective on everything, and always making everything beautiful and perfect.” He further compares this perspective to the Latin phrase ‘Amor fati’ which translates to "love of fate” or "love of one's fate". Mahne said “this is the only way to live.”
