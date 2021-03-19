Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ releases Chapter 9 Fylfot

Things are neither good, nor bad, but thinking makes them so.”
— C.W. Männe
VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 9 Fylfot from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.

Again, the landscape of this chapter is C.W.’s psyche. He’s deeper into the psyche, where he encounters SYMBOLS WHICH HAVE BEEN DEFINED FOR HIM. The challenge here, which C.W. passes, is to SEE THROUGH THE SYMBOLS. Essentially, this chapter is about C.W. SHEDDING JUDGEMENTS and accepting that “things are neither good, nor bad, but thinking makes them so.”

Mahne said “its always about changing your perspective on everything, and always making everything beautiful and perfect.” He further compares this perspective to the Latin phrase ‘Amor fati’ which translates to "love of fate” or "love of one's fate". Mahne said “this is the only way to live.”

Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.

Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com

'Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE' Releases Chapter 9: Fylfot

‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ releases Chapter 9 Fylfot

