Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Becomes the First Private Practice in Nevada to adopt Rad AI
Partnership with Rad AI embraces cutting-edge AI to automate impressions and consensus guideline recommendationsBERKELEY, CA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rad AI, a company backed by Google’s AI fund Gradient Ventures, announced they are collaborating with Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI). SDMI is an outpatient radiology practice known for setting the standard for excellence in patient care and technology in Southern Nevada. SDMI will use Rad AI’s advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. This builds on SDMI’s ongoing innovative technology initiatives by enabling their radiologists to create reports more efficiently and accurately, while improving radiologist satisfaction and decreasing burnout.
“This collaboration is an extension of SDMI’s groundbreaking approach of combining a renowned, highly trained physician team with state-of-the-art technology solutions to offer better clinical quality and responsiveness to our partner facilities,” said Dr. David Steinberg, SDMI’s managing partner.
Rad AI generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports and creates an initial impression. The Radiologist then reviews and finalizes. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical questions, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“As a radiologist who’s experienced first-hand the challenges of ensuring high-quality reports during over a thousand overnight shifts, I created Rad AI to save radiologists significant time and effort, while reducing the risk of radiologist burnout,” said Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “We’re thrilled to be working with innovative practices like SDMI on providing this solution to really help radiologists and their patients.”
About Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging:
In 1958, Dr. Leon Steinberg came to Las Vegas to be the first radiologist at Sunrise Hospital. Through this experience, he saw a need for a more patient-friendly option for medical imaging and aimed to build such a practice. With Dr. Mark Winkler and his son, Dr. David Steinberg, as his partners, Dr. Leon opened the first SDMI office in 1988. Their standards of excellence in patient care and technology have brought national and international recognition. Today, the commitment to deliver top-notch care wrapped around a positive patient experience has never been stronger. With more than 30 years under their belt, the number one priority in this family-owned business is to make sure that every patient is treated as a VIP.
Learn more about SDMI at www.sdmi-lv.com.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
Josh Duncan
Rad AI
Sales@radai.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn