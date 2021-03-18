CBD/Functional Mushroom Stock Media Alert: Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (OTC: $LRSV)
Link Reservations Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRSV)LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD/Functional mushroom stock media alert from Investorideas.com Newswire- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a provider of cannabidiol (CBD) products and functional mushroom products was featured in a recent research report .
Goldman Small Cap Research
Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Link Reservations, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRSV). The Company is an emerging player in the fast-growing CBD and functional mushrooms markets. This report carries a price target. To view the new research report along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download them in their entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3vzHt1t.
Link Reservations Inc is a CBD Pet Care provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, the Company is currently present in Europe and in the US. Link also recently launched a sister site for humans, DailyLifeCBD.com. According to a recent report from Grandview Research, the global Pet CBD market is slated to jump from $27M in 2020 to $400M in 2027, a 40% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Meanwhile, Grandview also projects the global CBD market will grow from an estimated $3.5B in 2021 to $13.4B in 2028, a 21% CAGR.
In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the potential of the Company's Pet CBD and functional mushroom lines and how success in these markets may result in a future premium valuation.
Goldman noted, "Through its two subsidiaries, LRSV is poised to generate a meaningful share in some of the fastest growing wellness markets, namely hemp-based CBD-infused products for pets and humans, and functional mushrooms. The Company offers diverse products in niche, high growth markets and is one of the few CBD products firms to offer products in the US and Europe."
"The projected 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the Pet CBD market over the next few years illustrates the strong appetite for the offerings. Plus, the unprecedented pet ownership during the pandemic, especially by millennials, fuels this opportunity. CBDs are used to treat anxiety, inflammation, pain, and other conditions. LRSV plans to introduce new mushroom-infused products to treat stress and sleep disorders," continued Goldman.
"The convergence of key markets such as pet care, CBDs, functional mushrooms and potentially psychedelic mushrooms could foster considerable growth, success, and valuation premiums for LRSV. Thus, our target price represents a premium to key CBD-infused product peers," concluded Goldman.
To learn more about LinkResPet or to purchase CBD pet products, please visit: www.linkrespet.com or follow us on twitter at @res_pet.
Linkreservations Inc
400 Thames Valley Park Drive
Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 330 808 0897
