Stellar Award-Nominated Group, Trilogy, “Keep It Movin” With The Release Of Their Anticipated Album “Blank Script”
TRILOGY JOINS FORCES WITH UNITED ALLIANCE MUSIC GROUP/SONY/THE ORCHARD TO RELEASE BLANK SCRIPTNASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisp harmonies, heart-moving lyrics, and an innovative, fresh production that elevates their distinct sound...We would expect nothing less of the latest release from Gospel-charting sibling trio, TRILOGY.
Hailing from Washington, D.C., Stephen, Sierra and Shante Leslie, bring TRILOGY’s sound to life. Their Gospel roots and perfected harmonies have resulted in a unique sound that can be heard throughout their upcoming release Blank Script. Crafted by award-winning producer Dana Sorey (Maranda Curtis, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy), Blank Script features nine intricate tracks that offer a huge dose of encouragement and showcases the breadth of the group’s talent.
The opening track “Keep It Moving” is the follow-up single to the group’s stunning first release from Blank Script, “Jesus Loves Me,” which saw early adds that quickly broke Billboard’s Gospel Top-100 chart, positioning and peaking at #28. “Keep It Movin” quickly climbs the Billboard Gospel Chart, paying homage to the 70s as it covers the hit song “Shake Your Groove Thing” by legendary duo Peaches and Herb. The familiar melody, in addition to the faith-based lyric change, make this the perfect opener for the uplifting album.
“We are paying homage to our roots, and at the same time expressing who we are in the
present,” said Stephen about the latest single. “With all that is going on in the world today, we
wanted to provide a song that will be uplifting and that reinforces positivity, hope and faith. It’s
the perfect soundtrack for these trying times.”
The Leslie’s grew up in a household where appreciation for music was inherent and church was woven into their lives. Their grandfather, Bishop John T. Leslie, Jr., pastored The Church of Jesus Christ in Southeast, D.C., where their mom was on the praise and worship team and their uncle, Professor Wilbur Belton, Jr., was minister of music. Additionally, their dad is an accomplished musician who was a mainstay in the jam sessions of good friend and Trilogy producer Dana Sorey, Tye Tribbett and members of one of the greatest bands in Gospel music: SoundCheck.
With this musical saturation, it comes as no surprise that the Leslie’s would form their own group. First introduced to the public as STL3, the group received a stellar award-nomination (Youth Project of the Year) for their debut album All Things New. Now known as TRILOGY, the trio has partnered with Nashville-based independent label United Alliance Music Group to release “Jesus Loves Me,” and their second studio album Blank Script available on all streaming platforms Friday April 23rd.
Stream - Purchase link: https://orcd.co/trilogy-blankscript
Find out more about Trilogy at www.trilogysings.com.
Follow Trilogy @trilogysings on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About United Alliance Music Group:
United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) is a record label located in Nashville, TN. With over 25 years of experience, UAMG is the home and digital distributor through its Sony/Orchard distribution partnership and physical via New Day Distributors for many award-winning and celebrated established and emerging artists such as Jekalyn Carr, Titus Showers, Bryan Popin, CMT "Music City" cast star Jessica Mack, Joe Pace, Lamar Campbell , and many more. UAMG was launched with the desire to give indie and veteran artists the tools to succeed in the current musical landscape by empowering them with creativity, inspiration, and control.
