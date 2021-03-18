ShakeSphere Launches All-New Line of Stainless Steel Double Wall Hydration Jugs
The limited-edition Stainless Steel Double Wall Shaker with a Concrete Wrap pushes the boundaries of tumbler bottle materials vs perceived materials.”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShakeSphere, an award-winning shaker bottle manufacturer founded upon the needs of athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and a shaking solution, today announces the launch of its all-new line of Stainless Steel Double Wall Hydration Jugs and a limited edition Tumbler to the Tumbler Steel line.
— Rick Beardsell, CEO and Founder of ShakeSphere
Stainless Steel Double Wall Hydration Jugs are available in four different colors including green, pink, white, and black. The all-new product line of hydration jugs holds a capacity of 60.8Fl oz per jug and comes in a steel finish. As a thermos flask, the steel hydration jugs contain a copper lining in between the double walls of steel to ensure drinks remain hot for 8 hours and remain cold for 12 hours.
“We are very excited to announce another line of durable products that surround living a healthy lifestyle,” said Rick Beardsell, CEO and Founder of ShakeSphere. “The Stainless Steel Double Wall Hydration Jugs double as thermos flasks and as hydration jugs.”
In addition to the Stainless Steel Double Wall Hydration Jugs, ShakeSphere has also added a limited edition version to the Tumbler Steel line, with the all-new Stainless Steel Double Wall Shaker with Concrete Wrap. Features also include copper lining between the double walls of steel to ensure drinks remain hot for 8 hours and cold for 12 hours.
ShakeSphere’s unique capsule design ensures that no powder gets stuck in the corners of the shaker, which saves money and avoids any potential of protein being wasted. The patented capsule shape provides the ideal mixing environment, allowing centrifugal force to break down soft fruit and supplements without the need of any mixing accessories. The design also prevents the build-up of bacteria, reduces smells, and predicates leaching protein that contaminates traditional bottles.
“The limited-edition Stainless Steel Double Wall Shaker with a Concrete Wrap pushes the boundaries of tumbler bottle materials vs perceived materials," added Beardsell. “Our brand-new steel version of our innovative Tumbler is a shaker, flask, and thermos all in one product. We’re happy to provide our customers with the products that are making their workouts, daily hydration, and goals more attainable. ”
Hydration Jugs and Tumblers feature a unique lid and silicone seal, which have undergone rigorous prototyping to ensure products are 100% leak-proof guaranteed.
ShakeSphere products only use safe plastics which don’t leach onto any harmful chemicals in liquid or food. Products are CE certified, FDA approved, and BPA Free. All ShakeSphere products also use specialized plastics and silicone that are designed to be recyclable and durable. ShakeSphere proudly provides a 12-month warranty for all of its products. Stainless Steel Double Wall Hydration Jugs priced at $44.99 USD and Stainless Steel Double Wall Shakers with Concrete Wrap priced at $75 USD, and are available for purchase now at http://shakesphere.com.
ShakeSphere
ShakeSphere is an award-winning shaker bottle manufacturer founded upon the needs of athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and a shaking solution. ShakeSphere’s mission is to revolutionize the shaker bottle market and create innovative products which improve the health, wellbeing, and happiness of everyone who uses them. ShakeSphere is headquartered in Manchester, UK and is established in over 20 different countries. Visit: http://shakesphere.com
