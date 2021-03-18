Stay Safe Using the InvoTech UHF-RFID System for Contactless Linen and Uniform Inventory Management
Manage the daily tasks related to your linen, uniform, and laundry activity while respecting social distancing and hygiene norms.
We continuously innovate and deliver solutions to our customers which are in keeping with the new hygiene norms and sanitary guidelines for a safe working environment.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InvoTech provides a completely contactless solution for everyone in wardrobe and housekeeping operations dealing with linens, uniforms, and laundry activity. Using the latest RFID technology, you can track your linen and uniform inventories, maintain proper PAR levels, and manage laundry activity without physical contact.
— Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.
Using the UHF-RFID Linen System allows you to manage the entire inventory. Processing linen items and tracking daily movement is simple and safe. Recordkeeping is automated and linen items are identified by simply passing the textile items over a counter-top RFID antenna, a bulk reading station or using the InvoTech’s portable handheld RFID reader.
Distribute uniforms and transition employees safely back to work without physical contact using the UHF-RFID Uniform System¬—Processing uniform transactions and recordkeeping is automated by simply passing the uniform items over a counter-top RFID antenna, a bulk reader station or using a portable handheld RFID reader.
Here are the 5 easy steps when implementing the InvoTech UHF-RFID Systems to improve performance whilst respecting the safety of your staff:
1. Attach Tags: RFID Tags are attached to each uniform and/or linen piece. These UHF-RFID laundry tags can be sewed in or heat sealed to textile items. They last up to 3 years or 200 washing cycles.
2. Create Inventory: To establish the inventory, information is entered into the system to identify and track each piece. Each individual item is linked to a unique UHF-RFID identifier.
3. Maintain PAR levels in Storerooms and Assigning Uniforms: Linen items are permanently tracked, quantities and types recorded as they are sent to the laundry and storerooms. Uniforms are assigned to employees using an electronic signature capture terminal that records employee signatures when uniforms are assigned. These procedures eliminate the need for physical contact and no paper is required to keep records and print reports.
4. Manage laundry activity: The InvoTech System tracks laundry activity by identifying each item sent to the laundry and each item returned clean. Without touching uniform or linen items and keeping a safe distance from soiled and/or clean. With the InvoTech System you can scan items at a safe distance (up to 6 feet), obtain an accurate count and automatically update inventory records of items sent to and received from the laundry.
5. Contactless Management: Total inventory control throughout the life of each textile item—from purchasing, daily use and laundry activity to final discard. The system knows exactly where all items are always. The InvoTech Systems provide more than 100 reports detailing all aspect of wardrobe and housekeeping operations, including laundry costs.
“We continuously innovate and deliver solutions to our customers which are in keeping with the new hygiene norms and sanitary guidelines for a safe working environment. We make it simple, and our system helps operations run smoothly and safely using UHF-RFID technology. Manage laundry activity featuring reduced contact with textile items and keeping a safe distance from soiled and/or clean linens.” said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.
Implementing our System provide 100% reduction in non-theft related losses, cuts labor costs by 50%, and provides control of outside laundry charges. Eliminate traditional labor-intensive tasks, such as manual sorting, counting and recordkeeping to reduce operational costs. The use of the Portable Handheld RFID Reader with InvoTech Mobile Software eliminates the need for physical contact.
The InvoTech Systems can be easily configured and scaled to meet customer requirements. A typical system installation takes from 3 to 5 days. InvoTech installers complete the installation, implementation, and training.
About InvoTech Systems
InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, casinos, convention centers, theme parks and more. With over 700 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 35 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen, and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.
