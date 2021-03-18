Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington on Board for American Int (Stock Symbol: AMIH) Serves Rising Demand for Remote Healthcare

AMIH LOGO AMIH Subsidiary 1 AMIH Subsidiary 2 AMIH Subsidiary 3 AMIH Subsidiary 4

American Int. (Stock Symbol: AMIH) Serves Rising Demand for Remote Healthcare, Plus Career and Life Coaching. Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington on Board today

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

I consider it a privilege to be a part of AMIH, and to contribute to its mission of revolutionizing healthcare and wellness for main street America. I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves.” — Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington

ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- American International Holdings Corp. (Stock Symbol: AMIH) Serves Rising Demand for Remote Healthcare, Plus Career and Life Coaching with 24/7 Patient Access to Board Certified Physicians and Licensed Mental Health Professionals; Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington on Board Remote Medical Platform for Patients Across the US in English or Spanish. Original “Shark Tank” Investor Kevin Harrington Joins Advisory Board. Monthly Subscription Service Without Any Requirement for Insurance or CoPays. LifeGuru Coaching Platform Launched with Industry Veteran Jane Sorrell. Institutional Financing Agreement for $1,450,000 in place. Recent Uplisting to the OTCQB Tier.American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, infrastructure and technology companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; (b) operating and managing an online platform providing customers with access to life and career coaches through LifeGuru, Inc. (www.LifeGuru.me) ; and (c) operating and managing an online telemedicine platform connecting customers to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors through ZipDoctor, Inc. (www.ZipDoctor.co) AMIH seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders. Original “Shark Tank” Investor Kevin Harrington Appointed to AMIH Advisory BoardOn March 18th AMIH proudly announced that iconic businessman, veteran entrepreneur and inaugural “Shark Tank” investor Kevin Harrington has joined its Advisory Board. In that role, Mr. Harrington will serve for a two-year term as an AMIH Brand Ambassador and Advisor on marketing, promotions, acquisitions, licensing and all other sales and growth initiatives.Kevin Harrington is widely known for being an original “Shark” investor on the ABC television hit series “Shark Tank.” He has launched over 20 businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each. He has launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack LaLanne, Tony Little, and George Foreman, and more. “I consider it a privilege to be a part of AMIH, and to contribute to its mission of revolutionizing healthcare and wellness for main street America,” Mr. Harrington stated and added, “I am eagerly looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping foster its growth and to promote its brands to new levels of success.” AMIH Launches LifeGuru.me; Appoints Jane Sorrell as LifeGuru CEOOn March 9th AMIH, through its majority owned subsidiary, LifeGuru, Inc., announced the launch of its highly anticipated online coaching platform LifeGuru. Further, AMIH announced the appointment of coaching industry veteran Jane Sorrell as LifeGuru’s Chief Executive Officer. LifeGuru is a website dedicated to providing an online platform for a variety of life, executive, leadership and career coaches to connect directly to their customers and clients to provide coaching and mentorship services.According to the 2020 ICF Global Coaching Study commissioned by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the estimated North American revenue from coaching in 2019 was $1.3 billion, a 36% increase over the 2015 estimate.The AMIH LifeGuru platform intends to initially generate revenues by providing coaches with access to its online platform through the sale of monthly and yearly subscription packages, and receiving a portion of the fees collected by the coaches for client coaching sessions. In development since early 2020, this initial phase one launch is focused on increasing the optimization of the LifeGuru.me website and marketing the platform directly and exclusively to a variety of coaches, both throughout the US and abroad, for initial onboarding.As a centralized working hub for coaches with all services under one roof, LifeGuru plans to revolutionize how coaches run their online practice. It provides a global platform where coaches can truly standout and showcase each of their specialties and skills, be easily matched with their target market, and provide the resources to elevate the coaching partnership. AMIH Secures Financing From Institutional Investors; Company to Accelerate 2021 Growth StrategyOn January 12th AMIH announced a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) for the purchase of up to $1,450,000 of Secured Promissory Notes with two institutional investors. Pursuant to the SPA, the Investors purchased $850,000 of the Notes upon closing and have agreed to purchase the remaining $600,000 in Notes upon the Company’s timely filing and effectiveness of a registration statement and upon the Company’s meeting certain equity conditions and requirements as further defined and described in the SPA.The investment is expected to enable AMIH to further invest into marketing, customer acquisition, and additional technologies, products and services associated with its online telemedicine platform, www.ZipDoctor.co . AMIH plans to utilize a portion of the proceeds to pay off and eliminate all prior convertible notes outstanding. AMIH Subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc., Identifies the Employee Benefits Space as Key Growth OpportunityOn December 10th AMIH announced that its subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc. had commenced its marketing initiatives geared towards companies of all sizes to offer its telemedicine services to their employees as an employment benefit.The AMIH ZipDoctor telemedicine platform, though not a replacement to traditional health insurance, is an affordable alternative to health care whereby employers can provide their employees with unlimited 24/7 access to medical doctors for routine, non-emergency conditions and with additional fees or copays.According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), “In 2019, 73.7% of uninsured adults said that they were uninsured because the cost of coverage was too high.” AMIH research has discovered that this is a problem affecting the working-class, middle-class and even the upper middle-class alike. Platforms like the ZipDoctor service can help to alleviate the problems associated with lack of insurance. Moreover, the Company believes that it is in the best interest of all business owners to provide some level of support for their respective employee’s well-being – these benefits could improve productivity, decrease absenteeism and even boost employee morale. AMIH Subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc., Commences Phase One of its Online Advertising and Digital Marketing StrategyOn November 23rd, AMIH announced that its subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc. would be officially commencing phase one of its digital marketing and online advertising strategy.ZipDoctor implemented its research and development efforts back in August 2020, which encompassed in-depth analysis, new product development, adding and retaining new team members and engaging some of the nation’s leading digital marketing agencies and consultants. Since that time, ZipDoctor and its extended team have been working diligently to design and create digital content and a media library in order to provide a clear and concise strategy with the goal of yielding the highest return on ad spend (“ROAS”). Uplisting to OTCQBOn November 9th AMIH announced its successful uplisting from the OTC PINK market to the OTCQB market, each trading platforms operated by the OTC Markets Group.The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (if a U.S. reporting company) and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and cannot be in bankruptcy.For more information on American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH) visit: https://www.amihcorp.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

AMIH ZipDoctor - Healthcare On Demand