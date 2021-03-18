FDA Grants ONB Clearance to Yukon Medical for Arisure Closed System Transfer Device
Arisure CSTD reduces healthcare professionals' exposure to hazardous drugsDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yukon Medical, a medical device firm dedicated to innovation in medication preparation and administration, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Arisure Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) under the ONB Product Classification.
The Arisure Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is an airtight and leakproof system that minimizes exposure of individuals, healthcare personnel, and the environment to hazardous drugs. Arisure CSTD mechanically prohibits the release of drugs in vapor, aerosol, or liquid form during preparation and administration. It also prevents the introduction of microbial and airborne contaminants into the drug or fluid path for up to seven days and ten activations.
Yukon Medical’s Arisure CSTD is needle-free and easy-to-use, due to its familiar and intuitive Luer lock connections. As a result, Arisure CSTD can be introduced with minimal disruption to existing oncology pharmacy and nursing workflows.
“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of development: listening to healthcare workers, iterating our designs based on their input, and ultimately introducing a system of which we are incredibly proud,” said Todd Korogi, Founder, President, and CEO of Yukon Medical. “The Arisure CSTD is a simple, effective system that we believe will accelerate wider adoption of these devices to reduce workplace hazards.”
About Yukon Medical
Yukon Medical is a leading developer of innovative pharmaceutical preparation and drug delivery devices. Yukon Medical was founded in 2008 with the mission to provide clinicians with safe, innovative devices for disease detection and medication preparation and administration. Since our inception, we have worked directly with clinicians and users to understand their needs, build products that keep them safe, and address the complex challenges associated with current devices. The feedback and input of healthcare workers continues to be at the center of everything we do. Partnering with some of the world’s leading medtech and pharmaceutical companies, Yukon’s products are behind tens of millions of safe medication preparations around the globe.
Todd Korogi
Yukon Medical, LLC
email us here