HouseMaster® Franchise Owner in Ft. Lauderdale Launches Comprehensive Book on Home Inspections

Cesar Costa, author of the new book

Cesar Costa’s New Book: “What Every Realtor Should Know About Home Inspections” offers practical tips to educate the real estate community about inspections

DAVIE, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owner of a HouseMaster Home Inspections in the Fort Lauderdale area wrote a book sharing insights from his years of experience in home inspections. An educational tool for realtors, the book serves as an authoritative guide to what realtors should know about home inspections. It is now available for purchase on Amazon.com.

“This book covers what Realtors need to know to up their game,” Costa said. “In my years of experience as a home inspection franchise owner, I’ve realized that too often realtors are unaware of the implications of an inspection or what it entails. This book is a way to inform and help them help their clients immersed in the home buying process.”

The book offers details about what inspections include (and what they don’t include), helps realtors recognize common mistakes and avoid them, grasp report findings and negotiations, handle inspection issues, and layout the next steps after an inspection.

“We want to help realtors better set up customer expectations,” Costa added. “Realtors will learn more about mold and termite inspections and remediation strategies — two areas that are common concerns when they come up during an inspection.”

Costa knows a thing or two about customer service. His franchise has serviced tens of thousands of customers in the Fort Lauderdale area area and holds a 4.7 out of 5 star rating after more than 1,350 customer reviews.

“This is the most complete guide to home inspection for agents available,” Costa added. “No other publication includes mold, termites, insurance reports, and other services that are important but frequently neglected or misunderstood by agents, buyers, and sellers. This is the ideal text for both aspiring and veteran real estate agents.”

HouseMaster in Fort Lauderdale is part of a 40-plus year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. Costa is a leader in his community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.

For more information contact Cesar Costa at 954-354-2736 or email cesar.costa@housemaster.com.

