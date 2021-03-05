PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Houston

Justin Calvin, owner of PatchMaster of Houston

Experienced professional Justin Calvin expands drywall repair franchise in Houston and surrounding areas

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Calvin spent nearly a decade as a mentor and educator, teaching and coaching in a couple of school districts in the region. Now, Calvin is following his entrepreneurial dreams by opening a business in Houston, bringing the fast-growing PatchMaster franchise to the inner loop of the city and surrounding areas.

PatchMaster is a specialty drywall repair business sweeping the nation. This is the second PatchMaster location in Houston and first serving the inner loop of the city.

"I have spent years as a professional helping and serving others as an educator—I now look forward to both educating and helping homeowners and property managers in the area," Calvin said. "The service PatchMaster offers is a niche that is in need in our area—I'm looking forward to solving problems and developing relationships with people in my community as my business expands."

PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.

PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.

Currently, PatchMaster has more than 50 franchises signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States. The PatchMaster franchise system encourages military veterans to join its franchise, offering a 15 percent discount off the initial franchise fee to qualified applicants.



“We’re excited to have Justin join our team as a franchise owner,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “He really brings enthusiasm to the table and that will certainly play to his advantage in helping those that seek our services. We can’t wait to see the fruits of his labor and hard work ethic paying off.”

Calvin plans to join several local business organizations in the area to better his skillset and to help the community with those connections. In his freetime, he enjoys spending time with family, doing charity work, reading, and playing video games.

PatchMaster Houston will cover the inner loop of the city, as well as some of the surrounding areas in the city..

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.

PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.

For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit Patchmaster.com.

About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster already has more than 50 franchises signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.