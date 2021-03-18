KEEN Introduces She Builds Grant Program to Inspire Future Tradeswomen
New grants will support nonprofits who provide access to quality trade skill education and networking for women looking to join the tradesPORTLAND, OR, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KEEN Inc. (KEEN), and its KEEN Utility work boot division have announced new grants that aim to support and inspire a new generation of tradeswomen. Through its revered KEEN Effect program, KEEN Utility is proud to introduce the She Builds grants, created to support nonprofit organizations that provide access to quality trade skill education and networking opportunities for girls and women in the trades.
In its first year, the new She Builds grant program will award $25,000 in cash and safety footwear to non-profits in the United States who provide access to quality trade skill education and networking for girls and women looking to join the trades. Nominees for this program will be sourced directly from KEEN Utility fans, who can quickly submit their nomination online at www.keenfootwear.com/shebuilds-grants.html through April 8.
“We know there is a trade skill labor shortage, and we’re here to help the organizations who are closing this gap by advancing women in this important market,” says Robin Skillings, Senior Director of Global Marketing for KEEN Utility. “We’re proud of the safety footwear we build for women and will continue our dedication to design and build the best fitting, performance work footwear for her.”
KEEN Utility offers proven-tough work boots and shoes for tradeswomen who do all kinds of demanding work. Built on a women’s specific last, the company’s growing line of safety toe boots and shoes are the right tool for the job. The Tradeswomen Tested collection from KEEN Utility are products built from insights and input from real tradeswomen, from initial design concept all the way to hitting the retail store shelves, including wear-testing the product on their work sites. More about KEEN Utility’s women’s specific styles can be found at www.keenfootwear.com/work-tradeswomen-tested-collection/
