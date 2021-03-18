Non-Profit Project N95 Offers Online Access to COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
Tests for Healthcare Practices, Businesses, Schools and At-Home Use Now Available OnlineBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has served as a trusted source for vetted personal protective equipment (PPE) since the beginning of the pandemic, has expanded the product line available in its online shop to include easy-to-use COVID-19 diagnostic tests for business, healthcare, and consumer applications. The availability of these supplies will address a critical gap in the ongoing battle to manage the pandemic.
The need to significantly increase the U.S. testing capacity for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, remains a key element in ending the pandemic. In spite of this, nationwide rates of testing are actually dropping. Reasons for this decline vary but include frustration and confusion from businesses, schools and consumers about how to access effective testing.
“As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we asked how we as an organization can help,” explained Anne Miller, executive director of Project N95. “We realized that accessibility of fast, accurate, affordable testing is key. It’s also crucial that consumers understand which test is right for them so they can make an informed decision, which is why we provide trained customer support agents to help.”
All testing products offered in the Project N95 Shop have been authorized under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The current selection of diagnostic tests is listed below, and will continue to expand.
Clip COVID Rapid Antigen Test offered by Luminostics, an FDA-authorized iPhone-readout rapid antigen test for use in point-of-care settings such as doctor's offices, pharmacies, urgent care facilities, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and drive-through testing sites.
DxTerity SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR CE Test offered by DxTerity, an end-point reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test followed by detection with capillary electrophoresis (CE) for use as an at-home saliva test.
As a non-profit providing personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers, essential workers and vulnerable communities since the beginning of the pandemic, Project N95 is uniquely positioned to facilitate distribution of these supplies. With a dedicated website and caring customer support team, the organization stands ready to deliver these critical tests and kits to people and organizations who need them.
“Project N95 is here to meet the needs of individuals, business, and healthcare facilities by enabling ordering and fulfillment of these tests,” explained John Click, chief of staff for Project N95. “We remain committed to being a trusted resource and helping as many people as possible navigate this pandemic safely.”
We are excited to partner with these innovative suppliers. To learn more about these products and to purchase, visit the Project N95 Shop.
About Project N95: Project N95 protects healthcare and essential workers, as well as underserved and vulnerable communities, by providing equitable access as quickly as possible to vetted personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 diagnostic tests. As a leading rapid response nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Project N95 has become the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
