Polish Duo The Pinkerettes Puts Music to Psychology
Curious about the teachings of Cognitive Psychologist Steven Pinker? Turn the music up and learn!KRAKOW, POLAND, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you believe music feeds the soul, then you’re in for a treat! The music of Polish musical duo The Pinkerettes, inspired by the words and theories of psychologist, linguist and prominent science figure, Steven Pinker, is designed to make you think.
Tomasz Bieroń, with his son, Filip, writes the ideas that have struck a chord with him into songs set to the Hard/Progressive Rock sounds he loves himself. The Pinkerettes’ first album, ‘Better Angels’ released in September 2020 and is available for streaming.
The Pinkerettes’ music has a unique sound. The music is unaccompanied by drums or percussions, as Tomasz believed that this way he would manage to fit more harmonic and tonal effects at the expense of rhythm.
As with all their music, and indeed, their very origin, the songs on the album are thoughtful and passionate in the ideas they attempt to convey.
“Marginal Music” is about the availability of free music to audiences, leaving musicians to support their art with things other than pure creation. “In the apocalyptic middle part,” explain the Pinkerettes, “we threaten that if you listen to cheesy music during your lifetime, you will listen to it for eternity (we have our pseudo-scientific theory for this, which we will share someday).”
Or take “Dance Macabre”, a song that that lists the logical errors and bad thinking habits discussed by Steven Pinker, which may blind us to progress, leaving us far too pessimistic about the present.
The Pinkerettes often describe their music as “meditative” and “persuasive”, and the arrangements and inspirations complement the thoughts behind the songs they accompany rather distinctively.
Discover The Pinkerettes’ music on Spotify now!
About
Father-son duo Tomasz and Filip Bieroń write ambitiously progressive music with classical inspirations, set to lyrics that promote the world-saving vision of the world presented by the Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker.
Tomasz discovered the writings of Pinker in his work as a translator. He has translated the works of many famous writers to Polish, including those of Emily Brontë, Virginia Woolf, Paul Bowles, Francis Fukuyama, Saul Bellow, Umberto Eco, Arundhati Roy and others.
In 2019, inspired by his 18-year-old son, Tomasz decided to write music. Steven Pinker’s, Better Angels of our Nature and Enlightenment Now and the vision of the world contained in them made such a huge impression on Tomasz that he decided to promote it in his musical work, with Professor Pinker’s permission.
In January 2021, they released the song “Peace on Earth”, opening their next record ;Onwards and Upwards’, which may see a summer 2021 release.
